‘DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Flaunts Backside & Toned Body In New Pic

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shocked fans with a new photo where the dancer posed au natural in a lush tropical locale. Sharna, who won Season 27 of the reality dance competition series alongside radio personality Bobby Bones, shared the image in honor of Earth Day, which was celebrated on April 22.
Sharna tagged the image as being located in the Hanging Gardens of Bali. It is a resort located between the Ayung River and an ancient temple and is surrounded by rainforest.
Happy Earth Day ????????????☀️???? #earthday . Incase you’re not sure on the history or meaning of earth day, I just did some reading and wanted to share. Here is a little piece from www.earthday.org . The creation of Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they literally caught fire. On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. . The first Earth Day in 1970 launched a wave of action, including the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States. The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts were created in response to the first Earth Day in 1970, as well as the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Many countries soon adopted similar laws. . This is an important and significant day. Go to their website to see how you can help out beautiful planet. . #2020 . ….. Also my mum took this photo when we were in Bali… she says “you’re welcome” ???? #earthdaysuit
In the pic, taken from behind, Sharna shows off her tanned, beautiful body by holding up her auburn hair over her neck. She is completely nude and covered her backside with a bright green heart. Fans can see her g-clef tattoo that lies in between her shoulder blades. Sharna’s muscular back is strong, as are the muscles in her shoulders, which rippled as she rose her arms above her head.
Her legs are bare and toned as she stands near a water feature at the resort, a bamboo reed that pours water down onto her feet.
Most surprising is the photographer of the image, which Sharna shared in its caption.
Her mother Lucy took the pic when the two were on vacation in the area. The dancer quipped in the caption that her mother said “you’re welcome” for the image.
While it is hard to tell what is more lovely in the photo — the dancer or the scenery — it seems certain that Sharna is finding a work/life balance since she last performed on the series in 2018.
Prior to her exit, she was training celebrities, including race car driver James Hinchcliffe, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, and professional ice skater Charlie White, for the show’s twice-yearly air schedule. In between Dancing with the Stars shows, she also performed with the show’s touring company.
Since leaving the series, Sharna has returned to her native Australia to judge the country’s version of Dancing with the Stars.
Fans of the gorgeous dancer loved the strong and sexy image and shared their feelings with Sharna in the comments section of the photo.
“I would need a way bigger green heart if I did a picture like yours,” joked one follower.
“Can we get the photo with the green heart removed?” questioned a second fan of the dance pro.
“Talk about some natural splendor!” remarked a third Instagram user, followed with a heart-eye emoji.
“What a beautiful location to be free to be in,” said a fourth follower.