Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her ‘Repellent’ Nightgown During Interview With Conan O’Brien

Kaley Cuoco dressed rocked a very casual look for an interview with Conan O’Brien that aired on Thursday night.

Conan has been filming his late-night show from the comfort of his home, and Kaley took full advantage of speaking to him via video chat by rocking one of her beloved nightgowns for their interview. Instead of quizzing The Big Bang Theory star about who she was wearing as if she were on a red carpet, Conan asked her what she was wearing.

“What are you wearing? Is that like a peasant blouse?” Conan asked.

Kaley stood up to show all the CONAN viewers at home that she was rocking a blue-and-white nightgown with a button front and an empire waist. The loose-fitting garment also had an A-line skirt, long sleeves, and a delicate ruffle around the neck. Blue embroidery had been used to created a grid pattern on the bodice.

Kaley described the comfy garment as a “traditional 1800’s nightgown.” She also joked that she’s been “living” in the garment “since quarantine” began, but her Instagram followers know that she’s been rocking a number of different nightgowns and nightshirts while she practices social distancing at home.

“Oh, you look like one of the Little Women,” Conan opined, referencing the characters in author Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic.

“Yes! That’s what I was going for,” Kaley responded. “Finally, someone appreciates it.”

Conan joked that his wife wasn’t exactly thrilled when he told her that he was about to talk to a nightgown-clad Kaley, but the actress noted that her interview outfit was not “a turn-on of a nightgown.” She also revealed that her husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook, isn’t very fond of her vintage-inspired sleepwear. The actress quipped that the garment is a “repellent” when it comes to her husband. However, this clearly hasn’t stopped her from wearing it around the house.

Conan couldn’t seem to stop roasting the sleepwear that has become Kaley’s all-day lounge wear. He used another literary reference when he said that it looked like something out of a Charles Dickens novel.

“That’s what Scrooge wore when he went to bed and got visited by the ghosts,” Conan quipped.

Kaley wholeheartedly agreed, and she even joked that she walks down her staircase at night holding an old-timey lamp in her hand and wearing a sleeping cap on her head.

While Kaley and Conan seemed to agree that her nightgown wasn’t the most fashionable item of apparel, the actress confessed that she has actually worn the outdated garment outside of her home. She revealed that she’s sported it during visits to her local Erewhon Market grocery store. However, this wasn’t a recent wardrobe decision.

“Oh no, I’ve been wearing this for years in the Erewhon,” Kaley said. “Not just during the pandemic.”

You can check out Kaley’s nightgown below.