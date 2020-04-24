‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Classic Monte Carlo Fashion Show Episode Kicks Off Themed Week

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 23 reveal that the world’s most beloved soap opera will air a classic episode on Flashback Friday. This time around, viewers will be transported to Monte Carlo where the Forrester and Spectra fashion houses went head-to-head in a showdown for charity.

B&B promoted the episode with a teaser video of Courtney Hope, who plays Sally. The actress wore a very similar hat to the one she wore on this particular episode as she encouraged the fans to join her in watching the episode on Friday.

“It’s Courtney Hope. Needless to say, I’m super excited about the episode that’s going to be airing tomorrow shot on location in Monte Carlo aboard the beautiful Stella Maris. The Forrester and Spectra fashion houses go toe-to-toe in a rival fashion show for charity – super glamorous.”

The episode, which originally aired on July 31, 2017, has some characters traveling to Monte Carlo. At the time, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was obsessed with the Spectra building and hosted a fashion showdown which he hoped that Forrester Creations would win. Thomas Forrester (then played by Pierson Fode) had teamed with Sally on the swimwear designs, and was going head-to-head with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Zende Forrester’s (Rome Flynn) creations.

“Steffy and Sally, of course, will be the showstoppers. It was by far one of my favorite episodes I’ve ever shot and I wish I could go back,” Hope adds.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will be treated to a classic show featuring all the elements which actually set it apart from the other sudsers. A fashion show, glamorous location, and those borderline icky relationships have always been what B&B is about. This time around, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will share a kiss. Of course, Katie is Will Spencer’s (Finnegan George) mother.

This throwback episode will kick start the “Escape to Monte Carlo” theme week ahead, announced by CBS. From April 27 to May 1, the sudser will revisit episodes shot in this exotic location. They will also air never-seen-before footage in two documentary-style episodes that include clips of the cast, crew, and head honcho Bradley Bell.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans seem excited by the change of pace. They took to the soap’s social media pages to voice their opinions.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the Monte Carlo episodes, so I’m looking forward to see those reruns!!” an excited fan raved.

The Inquisitr reported that The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful ran out of new episodes to air on April 23. The shows had to halt production on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

However, the themed weeks will allow B&B and Y&R fans to relive some of the glorious stories and characters of days gone by.