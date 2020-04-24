‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces New Remote Episode From Quarantined Cast’s Homes

The NBC late- night show will air a second at-home episode this weekend.

Saturday Night Live will be back this week for a remote edition from the cast members’ homes.

In a new social media post, the quarantined cast of the NBC sketch comedy appeared in the now-familiar Zoom-like setting, 15 squares strong, as they announced, “We’re back this Saturday #SNLAtHome.” A short clip featured SNL cast members Colin Jost, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and more as they logged in for a conference call from home, with some experiencing technical problems on their computers.

While the host and musical guests have not been announced, in comments to the post on Instagram, fans had plenty of ideas on how SNL should fill its usual 90-minute timeslot.

Several fans asked for more material from Pete Davidson, Bowen Yang, and Cecily Strong. Others were just happy that there will be something new and original to look forward to on TV this weekend.

“Y’all have no idea how happy this makes me!!” one fan commented. “The last one was amazing and I’m so excited for this because I really need a laugh!”

“The only thing keeping me sane,” another added.

“My weekend is saved!” a third fan wrote.

Others requested that, with no studio audience available, the show should can the canned laughter.

“Please please please do not have people laughing in the background during ‘Weekend Update’ this go,” one viewer wrote.

SNL shut down production at Studio 8H in New York City last month. The last live studio show came on March 7, with host Daniel Craig and musical guest The Weeknd. Saturday Night Live was originally supposed to return from a short hiatus on March 28 with host John Krasinski and singer Dua Lipa, but by then strict quarantine measures were in place in New York due to the health pandemic.

But two weeks ago, SNL aired its first-ever episode featuring new material produced remotely. The show was “hosted” from Tom Hanks’ kitchen and Chris Martin streamed in as a musical guest.

The unprecedented episode had its share of glitches, such as the too-loud aforementioned laughter soundtrack, but it also delivered familiar SNL friends as Larry David zoomed in as Sen. Bernie Sanders. Fan-favorite Alec Baldwin also turned up, albeit via phone, to reprise his ongoing role as President Donald Trump

In addition, the first at-home episode scored Saturday Night Live its second-highest same-day ratings of the 45th season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Only the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode in December earned higher ratings.