Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret model flashed some skin in her one-piece.

Devon Windsor proudly showed off her supermodel curves in two stunning photos shared to shared to social media this week. The Victoria’s Secret model of seven years slipped into her swimwear in the new upload shared by her own swim line, Devon Windsor Swim, as she posed for the camera during a sunny beach photo shoot.

The upload, which was shared on April 22, was made up of two gorgeous shots of the 26-year-old and appeared to be taken prior to the coronavirus outbreak that has millions of people around the world staying inside their homes.

In the first photo, Devon stood with her right arm up as she tousled her shoulder length hair, pushing her locks back away from her face. She had her left arm down by her side as she held on to a book.

Devon looked down towards the sand with a pair of dark, square sunglasses on her eyes with the stunning blue ocean just visible behind her.

The second shot showed Devon as she sat down on a red towel on the sand and gave the account’s followers a better look at her chic swimsuit.

The lingerie model — who recently showed off a strapless white swimsuit on social media — rocked the same black-and-white number in both photos, which perfectly showed off her toned body.

The bathing suit featured a repeated fan print all the way across her torso. It helped Devon to show off her glowing tan with a plunging circular scoop neck and slightly thicker straps that stretched up over both of her shoulders.

The bottom of the bathing suit was high-cut at the hips to flaunt Devon’s long model legs.

The one-piece also perfectly highlighted her seriously slim waist, as it featured a belt in the same black-and-white pattern wrapped across her middle with a silver clasp that fastened just above her bellybutton.

Many fans shared their thoughts on the skin baring look in the comments section, while Devon Windsor Swim tagged the model’s own Instagram account in the upload.

Several Instagram users commented with heart and star eye emoji after seeing Devon’s latest swimwear shot, which has received hundreds of likes.

Another commented, “Love this.”

Devon Windsor Swim regularly shares hot shots of the world famous lingerie model showing off different bikinis and swimsuits from her own line, which she launched last year.

Another shot posted to Instagram last week showed the star as she rocked a unique yellow zebra-print swimsuit with circular cut-outs on either side of her torso as she ate a piece of pineapple during a photo shoot somewhere pretty tropical.