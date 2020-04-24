Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Abs & Perfect Curves In Ribbed Sportswear

Instagram vixen Alexa Dellanos has been spending her time in Puerto Rico during the COVID-19 pandemic and, while her social media posts have been scarce throughout this period, her stunning uploads have definitely been worth the wait. The model recently thrilled fans with a pair of photos shared on Tuesday, one of which offered a gorgeous view of her tropical surroundings as seen from the balcony of her villa. In her caption, Alexa told followers that her “favorite part” of quarantine was admiring the paradisaical scenery while working out on the balcony. To better put the point across, she included a snap of herself in trendy sportswear.

The 24-year-old — who has been living in her sweats lately — showed off her enviable curves in a stylish ribbed ensemble made up of a sports bra and high-waist leggings. While the look was a fairly conservative one and was not meant to be seductive, the snug co-ord couldn’t help but emphasize her perfect hourglass frame, treating fans to an eyeful of curves. Followers could particularly notice the model’s round hips and killer abs, as the outfit bared her toned midriff.

The photo was a half-body shot that portrayed Alexa sitting out on the terrace. The stunner was leaning with one elbow on a furniture piece as she soaked up the sun, and held her fingers fanned over her temple to protect her eyes from the gleaming rays. A pair of chic aviator sunglasses, ones sporting pink reflective lenses, served the same purpose. Her other hand was tucked behind her head as the model sat casually in a relaxed pose, all the while giving a coy smile at the camera. Sunlight hit her arm and torso, lending a glistening effect to her supple skin.

In keeping with the casual theme of her look, Alexa pulled up her platinum-blond tresses into a sleek hairstyle. She accessorized with a pointy pink manicure that matched her fashionable shades. Her glam — as much as it was visible in the shot — followed in the same palette, judging by the satin pink shade that she wore on her lips. The subtle pastel tones complemented her outfit, which was a light blue-gray color that flattered her golden tan.

“Heyyyyyyyy! I love this color on you!!! It’s sky blue!” Alexa’s mother, Mirka Dellanos, commented on the photo. “I love you!!!! Can’t wait to see you! God bless you and stay safe!!” continued her message, trailed by a long string of folded-hands emoji.

The background of the photo offered fans a peek at her balcony, which was furnished with trendy chairs and a large grill. A pair of pearly seashells resting in an ornamental dish by her side conjured up images of a tropical beach, as did the palm tree reflected in the massive windows at her back.

A swipe to the next slide unveiled a breathtaking Caribbean seascape, one complete with a flooded stretch of beach, soft sand, and plenty of greenery. A bright, blue sky hung overhead, dotted by a wisp of white cloud. A pair of palm trees framed the picture on one side, adding to the dreamy decor.

The double update received a lot of love from Alexa’s fans, reeling in more than 35,200 likes and 266 comments. Plenty of her friends and fellow models left sweet messages for the star, including makeup artist Daisy Marquez, who commented with three heart-eyes emoji. Both Isabella Buscemi and Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa wrote “my baby” under her post, the latter adding a heart emoji.

Gal pal Durrani Popal also chimed in. “So beautiful,” the DASH Dolls star wrote under the snaps.

“You’re amazing,” declared pal Lucia Bartoli, in a message trailed by a fire emoji.