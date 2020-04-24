Kaley Cuoco Talks Pumpkin Mating During Chat About Her Husband’s Secret Talent

Kaley's husband, Karl Cook, has learned how to grow massive pumpkins.

Kaley Cuoco’s interview with talk show host Conan O’Brien took a naughty turn when she started praising her husband’s pumpkin-growing skills.

On Thursday night, the former star of The Big Bang Theory appeared on an episode of CONAN At Home to promote a few of her projects, including her animated DC Universe series Harley Quinn. Kaley also chatted with Conan about her husband, equestrian Karl Cook. Kaley and Karl just recently moved into together after two years of marriage and four years as a couple. Kaley said that their unusual living situation has worked for them, but she joked that Karl is “out” as soon as the coronavirus outbreak is over.

“This is just for the quarantine,” Kaley quipped. “I don’t want to give the wrong impression here. This is just for right now.”

The actress revealed that Karl is an avid gardener, and he told her that they were going to “live off the land” in their new Hidden Hills home instead of making risky trips to the grocery store. Kaley wasn’t onboard with this idea, but she confessed that Karl knows what he’s doing when it comes to growing food. In fact, he’s “an award-winning pumpkin grower.”

Conan revealed that he has a family member who also grows giant pumpkins, which led to a conversation about mating pumpkins.

“I am so amazed that you even know anything about this, because it is very serious business,” Kaley said. “Like the cross-pollination and the whole thing. They have to mate.”

Kaley revealed that Karl’s first attempt at growing a massive pumpkin ended up weighing one hundred pounds. She said that she asked him where he learned how to cultivate competitive pumpkins, and Karl told her that he simply watched YouTube videos about the subject.

“YouTube! Pumpkin sex. Who knew?” Kaley said.

Conan soon had Kaley cracking up by joking about all the different vegetable sex videos that he’s seen on YouTube, including “three-ways with arugula and leeks.” He also had Kaley agreeing that “vegetable porn” is “the best porn.”

“If that’s the kind of porn my husband’s watching, we’re good,” Kaley said.

During her CONAN interview, Kaley also talked about a plant lover who was not her husband, Harley Quinn character Poison Ivy. Conan asked Kaley about the possibility of a romance between Harley and Ivy on the series, and she confirmed that it’s happening. She did so by cracking a joke that she was extremely proud of.

“Let me put it this way: Harley’s going to need some calamine lotion,” Kaley said. “That was a funny joke. I just thought of that off the top of my head.”