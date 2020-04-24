‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, April 23: Sally & Penny Drag Flo’s Body Out Just As Wyatt Arrives

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 23 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who caught Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) as she fell after Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) knocked her out. Penny exclaimed that she didn’t mean to hurt Flo and that she had panicked, per Soap Central. Sally did not know if Flo was okay and asked Penny to check her out. Penny found a faint pulse but was worried that Flo could have sustained a head injury or concussion.

At Spencer Publications, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) told his son that he wanted Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and their future together. He said that Will Spencer (Finnegan George) still did not know what was going on and he hoped to keep it that way. He was proud of the way Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) was handling the situation with Flo and Sally. He reassured Wyatt that he would be there for him when Sally’s time was up.

The soap opera also featured Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) who wanted Katie to forgive Bill. She believed that he still loved Katie and that they could move on from his mistake. Katie felt that he and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. She would eventually forgive Brooke but she wasn’t sure if she would ever be able to trust Dollar Bill again.

Bill arrived and Donna exited. He told Katie that she had not responded to his messages. He wanted to tell her face-to-face that he was sorry and vowed not to let her go. But Katie wasn’t ready to hear his apologies. She didn’t want to talk about their situation so she talked about Wyatt and Flo instead. Bill opined that Wyatt would marry Flo after Sally died.

Sally realized that Wyatt was due to arrive home soon and was worried about what they would do with Flo’s unconscious body. Penny suggested that they get Flo to an emergency room, but Sally said that they would both end up in jail. They decided to take her away from the scene even though Penny protested that they would be kidnapping her. They decided to load her in Penny’s car because Sally couldn’t be driving around because she was supposedly dying. Penny and Sally were dragging Flo’s body to the back door when Wyatt arrived at the front door. He walked into his living room, which was in a huge mess, and his eyes widened.

“What the hell?” Wyatt exclaimed as he surveyed the room.