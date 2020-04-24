Nicole Scherzinger Dazzles In Low-Cut Black Sequined Dress For ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself ahead of her appearance on Germany’s Next Top Model.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper stunned in a low-cut black dress with long sleeves and small shoulder pads. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and had multicolored sequins embroidered all over. Scherzinger sported her long dark hair in a high ponytail and accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings. She applied a glossy lip and red nail polish for the occasion. Scherzinger opted for black mascara and eyeliner as well as a couple of rings to complete the look.

The Pussycat Doll posted two images within one upload which haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

In the first shot, she was captured from the side. The “When I Grow Up” songstress placed one hand on her hip and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens. Scherzinger rocked a fierce expression and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

In the next slide, she was photographed from the front. Scherzinger raised one hand to her hair and left the other to rest beside her. The “I Hate This Part” hitmaker gave a subtle smirk while standing in a room with multiple lights all over.

For her caption, the Hawaiin-born singer told fans that she was “ready to slay” and have fun on the latest episode of Germany’s Next Top Model with host Heidi Klum, who she referred to as “gorgeous.”

In the span of 12 hours, Scherzinger’s post racked up more than 85,000 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Beautiful like always, inside and out,” one user wrote.

“YOU LOOK SO DAMN GOOD,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“I can’t with your beauty. just stunning!! That ponytail is giving me life,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, gorgeous outfit and you are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger has currently been gracing the TV screens each week in the U.S. on The Masked Singer. The “Don’t Cha” entertainer is a panelist on the show alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scherzinger stunned in a low-cut silver dress for the latest episode. She accessorized herself with triangular jeweled earrings and applied a glossy lip. Scherzinger took a goofy selfie with Jeong on the set which showed off their sense of humor. The pic showcased their genuine friendship and impressed her followers in the comments section of her Instagram account.