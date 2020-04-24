Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Step Out For A Coffee Date In Full Protective Gear

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson stepped out for a coffee date yesterday while dressed in full protective gear amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports Hollywood Life.

The two briefly broke quarantine to grab coffees from 10 Speed Coffee in Calabasas, California. While out in public, they responsibly maintained social distancing guidelines by remaining six feet apart from other patrons.

Cody protectively wrapped his arm around Miley while they waited outside of the to-go window of the shop. The two looked cozy while waiting for their orders.

Both celebrities wore face masks before entering the premises. Cody wore a traditional face mask while Miley wore a face mask with a Gucci logo pattern.

The “Slide Away” singer also wore camouflage pants and a black t-shirt. She completed her ensemble with black Leon Chelsea boots designed by Gucci. She tied her hair up into a high top knot and appeared to be makeup-free. Miley accessorized with multiple golden bangles.

Cody wore a Johnny Cash graphic tee, black jeans, brown slip-on shoes, and gloves. Cody also wore a few silver chain bracelets.

At one point during their coffee excursion, Cody took some photographs of Miley sitting at one of the café tables outside of the shop. Miley propped her feet up on the stool in front of her while posing for the camera. She has yet to share the photos on her social media.

However, Cody did post a photo of the two of them together at 10 Speed on his Instagram page. He shared a black-and-white snap of himself, hugging Miley from behind while the singer flicked off the camera.

He also shared a black-and-white photo of himself wearing the same outfit on his Instagram page a couple of hours ago that appeared to have been taken during their outing.

Hollywood Life doesn’t say what the couple ordered from 10 Speed but added that the shop is known for “both their oat milk and matcha lattes.”

The article also says that “later in the day, the couple headed over to Erewhon Organics to stock up on groceries, including potato chips.”

On social media, many fans of the couple gushed over the adorable new photos of the couple. Several people commended their fashion taste, and a few people were curious as to where Miley got her camo pants.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Miley and Cody ordered over 100 tacos and delivered them to healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.