Abby Dowse Flashes Her Underwear In A See-Through Lace Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this morning with a red-hot photo of herself in a very revealing outfit from Fashion Nova. The Australian model flashed her insane curves in a see-through, lace mini dress, striking a provocative pose that left her lacy lingerie on display as well.

Snapped in her stylish, all-white living room, Abby was sitting on a comfy chair that was completely covered in fluffy faux fur. The upload was a selfie shot from a high angle and was framed to capture her hourglass frame, while also showing her sultry smile. Since the model’s face was not completely photographed, her makeup was not fully showcased. However, fans could see that Abby had put effort into her glam look for the snap, judging by the satin pink shade she wore on her lips.

The sizzling blonde was clad in a dangerously short knitted lace dress — a boho-style number in a vibrant fuchsia color that fell just past her hip. The outfit was an off-the-shoulder design with a Carmen neckline that sat low on her chest, showing a generous amount of cleavage. The dress sported long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms and which had trendy thumb holes. Abby made the best of the fashionable artifice by posing with her fingers fanned over her thigh to show off her classy white manicure, raising her knee for maximum effect. The gesture exposed the black lace panties she wore underneath. Likewise, her skimpy black bra was also visible through the sheer dress, as the gauzy fabric perfectly showcased the item’s small triangular cups. The bra featured thin, spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck, framing her ample decolletage area.

The flirty pose also revealed Abby’s choice of footwear for the outfit — a pair of chunky, black, ankle boots that had platform soles and were cinched at the ankle with a pair of straps. The 30-year-old further accessorized with large hoop earrings, a chain bracelet that she wore high up on her sleeve, and a pair of gold bands on her fingers. She adorned her decolletage with her usual layered necklace — a delicate chain piece sporting a double, cross and heart pendant.

In her caption, Abby labeled the sexy ensemble as her “stay at home outfit” for the day, adding a cheeky touch with a tongue-out emoji. The fair-haired beauty went for a casual hairstyle, and appeared to have pulled up her golden tresses into an updo. A single rebel tendril was visible in the shot, brushing over her shoulder and calling even more attention to her bared skin.

Aside from flaunting her enviable curves, Abby also showed off her flawless tan. Her vividly-colored dress accentuated the stunner’s dark bronze, and fans didn’t fail to notice how well her choice of outfit complemented her suntanned look.

“This pink is incredible with your tan,” wrote one person, leaving a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Stunning [black heart emoji and three fire emoji] your tan is amazing! What do you use?” another fan wanted to know.

Abby was gracious enough to reply. “It’s natural at the moment babe,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Needless to say, Abby floored fan with the sexy look. The spicy pic reeled in more than 8,700 likes and 267 comments in the first hour of going live, with plenty of followers leaving gushing messages for the model. Admirers described the look as “gorgeous,” “hot,” and “mouth watering,” penning plenty of compliments for Abby’s fit figure.

“Wow… You drive Me crazy,” read one comment, trailed by three fire emoji.