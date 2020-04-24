Cosplay Model Liz Katz Goes Topless, Teases Possible Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Snap

Liz Katz returned to Instagram on Thursday with a brand new update, one where the cosplay model thrilled her 1.2 million fans by going completely topless.

Much like most of the content she’s posted since social distancing and self-quarantining became necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new snap was seemingly taken at home, with Liz kneeling in front of a cream-colored wall with a white door next to it. Wearing absolutely nothing on top, the cosplayer flirtatiously gazed at the camera, crossing her arms to censor the photo. This allowed her to flaunt her ample cleavage and quite a bit of underboob. The only item of clothing she wore was a pair of gray striped pants, which hugged her curves and also hinted at what appeared to be a baby bump.

In her caption, Liz quipped that her pose represented the closest she would ever get to having brunch with “the girls” this year. Aside from the reference to her breasts, the caption also seemed to hint at being stuck at home for a number of reasons — the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the pregnancy she may have teased on Twitter at the start of the month.

In the 16 hours since it went live on Instagram, the post has gotten more than 66,000 likes and over 600 comments, as many of Liz’s admirers weren’t shy about showing some love for her beauty and her figure. A good number of fans also asked the model if she was pregnant, with several others actually offering congratulations and well-wishes in the comments section.

“Does it look like her tattoo wants to say something, n she wont allow it???” one fan inquired, adding two laughing-crying emoji.

“You are looking wonderful, i loved your YouTube video yesterday,” gushed a second follower.

“Seeing a woman who is this beautiful without makeup and with it is a rare breed,” said a third admirer, following up their comment with a single red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful of all… I love you!!!” a fourth person wrote.

Although Liz has yet to directly confirm her pregnancy, one of her recent Instagram updates also raised a lot of speculation among her followers. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a photo collage where she showcased her underboob and bare booty in separate snaps. More notably, she added a cryptic caption that, on the surface, referenced a popular expression about mullets but also had fans wondering if she was teasing a baby in front to match the “party in the back.”