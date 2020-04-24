Vanessa Hudgens Reportedly Feels ‘Proud’ Of Her ‘HSM’ Reunion Despite Ex Zac Efron Opting To Not Perform

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly not upset that ex Zac Efron didn’t perform with her or the rest of their High School Musical cast members.

The former Disney Channel stars’ relationship appeared back in the headlines this week due to their recent appearance. During ABC’s Disney Family Singalong special, Hudgens and Efron both participated in the event. However, unlike Hudgens and fellow co-stars Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, Efron decided to sit the performance segment of the show out. Instead, he decided to introduce the cast before they sang their hit, “We’re All in this Together.”

Following the segment, Hollywood Life reports that many fans of Efron’s were upset he didn’t sing during the special. Efron didn’t explain why he didn’t want to join the singalong, though some fans thought it could be due to his history with Hudgens. The two, who played love interests Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, formed a real-life romance while filming. The then-it couple’s relationship lasted from 2005-2010.

Although she could’ve been a factor in Efron’s absence during the viral performance, Hudgens is reportedly only focused on her role in the special. The Rent actress reportedly wasn’t focused on the fact her ex would be performing with her, and was only interested in helping those in need. The special, which also included performances by Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Demi Lovato and more celebs, aired to help those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regardless of Zac not singing it is nothing she can control,” the source shared. “She did it for her reasons and he did it for his reasons, she can’t babysit others’ plans. She is proud to have done it and that’s that.”

Coleman, who played Hudgens’ on-screen best friend on the musical trilogy, previously shared why Efron couldn’t perform with the rest of the cast. Instead of placing blame Hudgens, she said the reason Efron was only able to share a video was more technical than personal. She said Efron, who is filming his new show for Quibi in Papa New Guinea, faced issues with his Internet connection and wasn’t able to be there for the live performance.

“I thought it was really cool that he was able to come in at the last minute and just do something,” Coleman shared. “Zac to me is one of the realest people I’ve known and he’s always been very grounded and more concerned with being a person than a celebrity, and I respect that.”

Following their split, both Hudgens and Efron moved on to different relationships. Hudgens dated actor Austin Butler for nine years before they decided to part ways in January. Efron has been linked to several actresses through the years, including Lily Collins and his Baywatch co-star, Alexandra Daddario.