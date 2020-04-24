Rianna Conner Carpenter Gets Naked & Spreads Legs For New Pic, Covers Herself Up With A Coconut

Rianna Conner Carpenter, aka “The Combat Barbie,” stripped down for a sexy new pic on Thursday. She posted the scandalous photo on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 631,000 followers.

In the photo, Rianna sat her bare butt on a sandy beach and spread her legs wide open. To hide her most private parts from the camera, Rianna got creative with censors. She held a coconut between her legs to hide her pelvic region from view and left her long blond hair loose, carefully maneuvering her locks to conceal her nipples.

The camera was placed a few feet in front of Rianna. She posed by leaning back on her free hand and canting her head to the side while making a sultry expression toward the camera.

Even though the model cleverly hid some parts of her body from view, she left plenty of skin on display. The majority of her breasts were left exposed, and she also flaunted her chiseled abdomen. Her slender thighs and arm tattoos were also visible.

The outing called for a full-on glam look, so Rianna applied a heavy layer of makeup to brighten her features. Her makeup application included eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, foundation, bronzer, and lipstick. She painted her fingernails bright pink.

According to her Instagram geotag, the photo was taken in Bimini, The Bahamas.

“Baby you drive me {coco}nuts,” she wrote in her caption, trailing her playful remark with multiple emoji, including a coconut, water droplets, and a crazy face.

Rianna issued a challenge to her fans, asking them to spell the word “coconuts” in her comments, specifying that each letter should be a separate comment and that they should be made without interruption.

She said she would award a few people that completed her challenge with a poster of the nude pic.

The stunner’s fans went wild over the provocative photograph. Hundreds of fans poured into her comments section to compliment her.

“I mean… I’m rarely speechless and I truly am speechless,” gushed one admirer.

“Lucky coconut.. just saying,” wrote another person.

“I want to come back in my next life as a coconut,” joked a third user, adding several emoji to their comment, including a coconut and a laughing face.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Rianna had shared a pic of herself hanging out on her balcony while rocking a sheer white lace robe that showed off her curvy figure. She gave her fans an eyeful of her sizeable chest and toned stomach.