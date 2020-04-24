Ruby Rose Unveils New Buzz Cut And Tiny Braid In ‘Flip The Switch’ Video

Ruby shaved off her purple mullet.

Ruby Rose debuted a wild new hairstyle in her own unique take on the “Flip the Switch” challenge. On Thursday, the 34-year-old Batwoman star took to Instagram to reveal that she has shaved off almost all of her hair.

Earlier this week, Ruby shared an Instagram update on her hair. She revealed that she had dyed her short locks a vibrant shade of purple. She also joked that she was rocking a mullet, and she named her throwback hairstyle “Gary.”

Ruby bid farewell to Gary in her latest update, and she did it in style. The actress and model filmed herself standing in front of her bathroom mirror and playing with her purple pixie cut. As she messed with her mane, the 2018 Drake song “Nonstop” played in the background. Ruby was wearing a dark baggy T-shirt, and she was sporting a soft and subtle beauty look. Her makeup application included a glossy pale pink lip, pearly eye shadow, and a light coat of mascara on her eyelashes.

Ruby ran her fingers through her hair a few times before reaching down to stick her hand underneath a golden faucet. After getting her fingers wet, she ran them through her short locks one more time. At this point in the video, Drake rapped the lyric that inspired a viral social media challenge: “I just flipped the switch (flipped, flipped).”

Ruby then reached over to flip her bathroom light switch off, and her video cut to a shot of the actress rocking her new buzz cut. She had also changed into a different sleeveless dark T-shirt, which she was wearing with a black infinity scarf.

Ruby had shaved off all of the purple in her hair, save for one lock on the left side of her face near her forehead. She had braided this tiny segment of hair so that it was slightly jutting out from her head. Ruby also appeared to have two lines shaved into the side of her hair right underneath the braid.

Most “Flip the Switch” videos star two different people switching their looks with one another. For example, Alex Rodriguez ended up wearing one of Jennifer Lopez’s dresses and copying her dance moves in their hilarious take on the popular TikTok challenge. However, Ruby’s 15.2 million Instagram followers loved the creative way she switched the challenge up by giving it a solo spin.

“Yyyyaaasssss literal queen right here but we already knew,” read one response to Ruby’s video.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” another admirer gushed.

“You’re too hot for this world,” wrote a third devotee.

However, a handful of fans mourned the loss of Gary the mullet.

“I swear I’m psychic lol,” wrote one of Ruby’s followers. “When gary was born yesterday I literally said don’t u dare think about cutting him.”