Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler’s Friends Reportedly Think They Will Get Back Together After Recent Breakup

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s loved ones see a reunion in the former couple’s future.

The Rent actress, 31 and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 28, left their fans stunned when they decided to end their relationship after nine years together back in January. While many of their supporters took the news hard, Hollywood Life reports that the couple may be back on track soon. Due to their long history with one another, their friends reportedly feel they will reconnect eventually and pick up where their relationship left off.

“Vanessa and Austin have a ton of history together and that doesn’t just go away because they broke up,” a source said. “Plus, there wasn’t any bad blood between them, they just had their own things going on and didn’t have enough time together to make the relationship work.”

Since ending their relationship, both Hudgens and Butler have been seemingly living their best lives away from each other. The High School Musical star is reportedly “enjoying” her single life, even if she hasn’t been able to celebrate as much as she would like. Following their split, Hudgens and Butler, like many in the world, have been quarantining due to COVID-19. Hudgens reportedly wants to date when the pandemic is over, but could still end up back in her ex’s arms.

Hudgens and Butler were private about issues surrounding their relationship during their time together. Up until their breakup, they seemed to be going strong as they continued to work on their careers. However, their shared drive in their careers was reportedly the reason they’re currently not together. The pair were often were on different projects at the same time. Being forced to work and live separately reportedly took a toll on their relationship.

“Austin and Vanessa are on completely different career trajectories right now and they are both very busy and as they navigate through all of that their relationship suffered,” a source shared. “Long-distance was a struggle.”

The insider continued to share that, if Hudgens and Butler did decide to come together, it would take “baby steps” to work on the issues they had in their relationship. They also confirmed that Hudgens is in a great place in her life while she is focusing on herself and doing what makes her happy. In addition to sharing inspiring posts on social media during her time in quarantine, she has also been reuniting with her HSM cast members. The former Disney Channel stars came together last week to sing “We’re All in this Together” for Disney’s Family Singalongto support the essential workers who have been continuing to help during the pandemic.