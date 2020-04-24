Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Says He’s ‘On Board’ To Make Embryos With Her In The Future

Tristan Thompson is perfectly fine with having another child with ex Khloe Kardashian in a non-traditional way.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Khloe was wrestling with the idea of having more children in the future during a preview for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During the Thursday, April 23 episode of Keeping Up, Khloe shares she will consider fertilizing her eggs with Tristan’s sperm, even though they’re no longer together. She also thought about keeping her eggs unfertilized, which is the same route her sister, Kourtney, went back in 2018.

In the episode, Khloe decides to undergo egg retrieval surgery, which left her with 12 eggs. She decided to go with the surgery without adding in her ex’s contribution. The Revenge Body host explained in her confessional that she wants to stay within the “boundaries” she and Tristan have been working on for their daughter, True, 2.

“It’s just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day,” Khloe said of the possibility of her and Tristan making another baby together.

Even though she didn’t go through with the fertilization, Khloe discussed her options with Tristan. Although she learned she has 12 viable eggs, seven of the eggs had a slower time maturing than the others. Khloe told her ex she may want to do another round of the surgery, and was considering using his sperm to create embryos the second time around. The NBA star told the mother of his child he would be willing to start the process with her if that was the route she decided to take.

“I’m open to doing that and down to doing that,” Tristan said. “Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with. I’m all on board so however I can help.”

Tristan then promises Khloe they will explore their options when he returns to Los Angeles. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has left him to return to Los Angeles for the time being, it isn’t clear if he and Khloe are currently going through with the process. However, Khloe shared on Keeping Up that, while she has “no idea” where their relationship will land in the future, she’s happy Tristan is willing to take the step with her. She also said she feels “a lot better” about having the option to have more children if she wants to.

Khloe has expressed in the past how content she is with True if she is her only child. She and Tristan recently celebrated their baby girl’s second birthday while they have been under quarantine.