Actor Elijah Wood Visits A Player’s Town In ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ To Sell Turnips

The Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood visited a random fan’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons town to sell his turnips, and their exchange went viral on Twitter, reports Polygon.

In the Animal Crossing games, players can take part in a popular activity called the “stalk market,” a riff on the real-world stock market. Every Sunday, an NPC named Daisy Mae visits the island and sells turnips.

During the week, Nook’s Cranny owners Tommy and Timmy will buy turnips for a certain price — a morning price, and an afternoon price. Players will wait until they can get the most amount of bells possible for their turnips before selling them for a fortune.

However, if turnips aren’t sold by the following Sunday, they rot. Chance plays a big part in the stalk market, just like in the real-life version.

On Thursday, an Animal Crossing player named Jessa tweeted about her town’s current turnip prices. The actor sent her a direct message requesting her Dodo Code — a five-digit code that gives someone access to their island — so he could visit her island and sell turnips.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out ???????????????????? this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa ???? (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

She shared several screenshots of Elijah visiting her town. Based on the images, his in-game character appears to go by the name “Elwood.” In one of the screenshots shared by Jessa, his character compliments her island and says it is “beautiful.”

In additional screenshots shared in a follow-up tweet, Elijah politely asked Jessa if he could have some of her fruit, and she thanked him for asking her before taking it.

The adorable moment was shared countless times across social media. It generated thousands of interactions from people who thought Elijah seemed like a great guy for taking the time to visit a fan’s island. Many users couldn’t resist making Lord of the Rings jokes.

“We’re talkin someone who has lived at the Shire so this is no light praise,” teased one user.

“This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me and it didn’t even happen to me,” wrote another person, trailing their comment with a pleading emoji.

“Your turnip brings all the hobbits to the yard I guess xD,” chimed in a third fan.

The sweet interaction motivated some fans to share anecdotes and experiences with the actor. One person even alleged that Elijah used to go to the same pizza place as them.

Elijah liked several tweets related to his Animal Crossing travels on his official Twitter account.