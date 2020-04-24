Rob Kardashian And Dream Appear On ‘KUWTK’ As His Custody Battle With Blac Chyna Continues

Rob Kardashian surprised viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians with a rare appearance on the popular E! series.

Although the Arthur George CEO stepped back from being a full-time cast member Keeping Up several seasons ago, he came back to film his daughter Dream’s third birthday party back in November 2019. According to Hollywood Life, Rob invited the family to Dream’s party, which had a Trolls theme. The party was filled with Trolls images, including a cake in the design of the Trolls character, Poppy. Dream wore a pale pink dress for her big day, as well as barrettes in her curly hair.

During the party, Rob seemed to be in good spirits as he interacted with his family and guests. The partygoers watched with glee as Dream blew out the candles of her cake in one scene. In her confessional, Kris Jenner shared how much work Rob had put in to make sure his baby girl had an amazing birthday bash.

“I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream,” Jenner said. “He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just really cute.”

Fans of KUWTK were shocked to see how Rob was so open with his family on the show. They expressed their excitement to see him, and also shared how happy they were that he’s seemingly stepping back into the spotlight.

“Nice to see Uncle Rob on the show. He’s been quarantined for years,” one fan tweeted.

“Rob is back and still saying BIBLE! What season am I watching?” another joked, referring to one of the Kardashian family’s popular phrases.

While fans gushed over Rob’s televised reunion with his family, his ex, Blac Chyna was absent from the event. The pair, who welcomed Dream in 2016, have been involved in a custody battle for their daughter for several years. Their most current dispute has aired out shocking details about their short-lived relationship. Rob has claimed that Chyna has been violent towards him in the past. Chyna has also claimed that Rob has a fear of leaving his home, which she feels makes him unable to maintain full custody of their daughter.

In addition to her issues with Rob, Chyna’s history with the Kardashian-Jenners was most likely another reason she stayed away from the party. She and Kylie Jenner have been at odds with one another since Kylie began dating Chyna’s ex, Tyga back in 2015. While they seemed to have squashed their drama, Chyna expressed that she was upset with Jenner due to her birthday present for Dream. The beauty mogul gifted her niece with a ride on Kobe Bryant’s helicopter, which took his and seven others’ lives back in January. Chyna claimed she had no knowledge of the airplane ride until Kylie mentioned it to honor the NBA legend.