‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Classic Episode Featuring Christine & Paul’s Honeymoon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 24 reveal another Flashback Friday featuring a classic episode from the sudser’s nearly half a century history. In the blast from the past, Paul and Christine honeymoon in Nevis, and Phyllis ends up crashing their vacation.

The CBS Daytime drama posted a video of Christine actress Lauralee Bell and Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford to tease the classic replay. In the clips, which they shot from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, both Bell and Stafford joke with each other over what their on-screen alter egos did so many years ago in the storyline.

Stafford accused Bell’s character of crashing Phyllis’ fancy Caribbean island vacation in paradise while Bell insisted that Christine was on her honeymoon with Paul (Doug Davidson). Then Bell remembered that Phyllis had left an octopus in Christine’s bed, which Stafford laughed about and said, “you’re welcome.” The actresses invited people to tune in to relive the magical and twisted moments from the past. Tomorrow’s show also features Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) talking about announcing their baby news.

Viewers seem excited to see the episode, which initially aired in August 1996, Soap Opera Digest reported. Of course, some who got to see the show the first time it aired worried that the fact that it happened so long ago might mean they’d aged significantly since then.

“Love seeing all of these old episodes…..although it makes me feel pretty old thinking how old I was the first time they were on!” noted one long-time Y&R fan.

“So glad that the old episodes feature happy Christine. Something besides angry Christine. She was a great character,” a second viewer replied.

“Oh, I remember….in fact, I was telling my daughter about this just the other day, and we both going to watch it tomorrow,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“I’m excited for this but definitely going to miss new episodes! I love the show and am really excited for new episodes!” a fourth fan admitted, alluding to the fact that the soap ran out of new episodes after shutting down production in mid-March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, two Y&R cast members, Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) and Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fischer), had the novel coronavirus, and both have recovered. It is unclear when the sudsers will be able to safely resume filming new installations, so for now, CBS plans to air theme weeks filled with classic episodes, The Inquisitr reported. The first week starts next Monday, and it features Jeanne Cooper as Katherine Chancellor.