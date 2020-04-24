Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Acted On Tip From Actor Ashton Kutcher To Secure New Virus Testing Deal

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds secured a $26 million virus testing deal after acting on a tip received by actor Ashton Kutcher, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Many of the governor’s most outspoken critics were confused by Kutcher’s appearance amid Iowa’s outbreak response, especially given the no-bid status of the deal to increase statewide testing.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Reynolds acted based on information from Kutcher. According to Reynolds, she received helpful information from Kutcher regarding a public-private partnership called TestUtah that has started allowing coronavirus testing.

She said that his connections allowed her to secure a partnership with multiple Utah-based companies.

“We were able to start that conversation and ramp it up relatively quickly,” said Reynolds.

The article reports that Iowa signed the multi-million dollar contract with a Utah startup called Nomi Health last week. The contract mandates that Nomi Health supply the state with 540,000 COVID-19 tests over the next six months.

“The companies will run the TestIowa website where residents take voluntary assessments to determine whether they qualify for testing and arrange appointments.”

The Ranch actor offered a “creative solution” to help out his native state while on a phone call with Reynolds, who initially called him to request that he film a public service announcement encouraging residents to stay home.

Kutcher proved pivotal in getting the deal made since he is close friends with Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith, the company that will provide Iowa with the online assessment tool.

“They were already proving it in Utah and getting folks tested at a rapid rate. They had also built a very smart specimen tracking system that I felt made it easy for people to do,” said the actor.

He continued to say that he questioned why the governor hadn’t issued a statewide stay-at-home mandate and discussed the possibility of creating stricter social distancing rules.

When the conversation regarding the online assessment tool came up, Reynolds allegedly “jumped” at the opportunity.

“When the federal government is playing hunger games with the states during a pandemic, we have to get creative,” added Kutcher.

The article says that he created a promotional video for the online assessment and that within the first day more than 80,000 Iowa residents took the test. The data will be used to figure out which areas of the state are most in need of a testing center and help the state to monitor the virus’ progress.

According to the article, the confidential assessment data must be destroyed or returned when the program is finished.