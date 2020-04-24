Michie Peachie Rocks Strappy Blue Sports Bra And Leggings For Bodyweight Back Workout

Michie Peachie showed her over a million Instagram fans some new ways to strengthen their backs via the most recent post on her Instagram page.

In the shared post, the brunette fitness model rocked a blue sports bra with crisscrossed straps at the back, which did a great job of showing off the muscles she targetted during the workout. She paired the eye-catching top with matching two-toned leggings.

Michie started the workout by laying chest-down on a tiled floor. She raised her torso and legs while keeping her arms bent and close to her head. Then she leaned her upper body over to her left and repeated the motion on her right side.

In the next clip, she remained in the same position, but in this one, her arms were extended out to the side as she lifted and lowered her hands at a brisk pace.

The third saw her stay in the same spot as well but she stretched her arms behind her and tilted her torso on each side much like the first video in the series.

Next, Michie raised her arms over her head and rocked her upper body forward while simultaneously lifting her legs. After that, she started making wide circles with her arms, alternating each repetition between her right and left sides.

In her caption, Michie called the workout the “Apocalypse Bodyweight Back” and wrote that it was designed to be “quick.” Michie instructed fans to do each exercise “until failure and to repeat the circuit for four rounds. She wrote that keeping the torso raised was the most important aspect of the workout and encouraged her fans to add dumbbells to the workout if they had access to them.

The post has been liked more than 18,000 times, as of this writing, and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans complimented the uniqueness of Michie’s circuit.

“Your workouts are so original,” one person wrote before adding two heart emoji to their comment. “Thank you for being refreshing during this time and not just cookie cutter.”

“You have the best workouts by far!!!” another added. “Thank you for sharing.”

“You rule girl,” a third commenter remarked. “Such an inspiration with these original exercises. Back workout and stretch is so important, and we often skip it.”

“You’re seriously AMAZING! Thanks for the daily inspo and motivation to not sit on the couch all day!” a fourth Instagram user gushed.