Tom Hanks Sends A Special Vintage Gift To Bullied Boy Named Corona

The actor's present was accompanied by a heartwarming letter.

Tom Hanks responded to a young fan who reached out to ask the actor how he was doing after recovering from the coronavirus. According to Australia’s Channel 7 News, the eight-year-old boy, whose first name was Corona, also informed the actor that the disease was adversely impacting his own life in a different way. Thanks to the negative connotations now tied to the word “corona,” he was getting bullied over his name. However, Tom showed Corona that there are some pretty amazing things in the world that share his moniker by gifting him with a vintage Corona brand typewriter.

Corona De Vries, a Gold Coast resident, is a big Toy Story fan, which is why he decided to reach out to Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson. Corona sent the couple a letter after they returned to America earlier this month. They had both spent a few weeks being treated for COVID-19 in Australia before they got the all-clear and were able to head back home.

“I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus,” Corona wrote. “Are you ok?”

The boy went out to write that he was being bullied at school by kids who were calling him “coronavirus.” Corona admitted that this made him feel “very sad and angry.”

Tom’s heartfelt response to Corona’s letter was typed on the very same Corona typewriter that he sent his young fan as a gift. The You’ve Got Mail star thanked Corona for his letter, writing that it made him and Rita feel “so wonderful.” Tom also remarked on the uniqueness of Corona’s name, revealing that he’s never met anyone else with the unusual moniker. Corona was reportedly named after the plasma aura that surrounds the sun. In his letter, Tom pointed out that the word also means “crown.”

The kindhearted star also made sure to let Corona know that he considers him a friend.

“Thank you for being such a good friend,” Tom wrote. “Friends make their friends feel good when they are down.”

The actor’s typewritten letter included a handwritten note at the bottom. It referenced the title of the Randy Newman song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” which is featured in the Toy Story movie.

Tom encouraged Corona to ask an adult to teach him how to use his new vintage typewriter so that he can write back to the actor. The antique was actually with Tom and Rita while they were under quarantine in Australia. In his letter, Tom noted that it was returning to the Gold Coast.

During an interview with Nine News, Corona shared his thoughts about the gift, and he revealed that he’s only seen photographs of typewriters on the internet.

“It’s awesome, because it’s so old it must have belonged to someone before they gave it to Tom Hanks,” Corona said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tom was in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was cast as Elvis’ manager in the movie, which has been put on hold.