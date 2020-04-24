Diddy Speaks To Naomi Campbell About How He’s Changed As A Single Father Following Ex Kim Porter’s Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs recently dished on how he has had to adapt as a single parent to his six children.

The Bad Boy CEO’s ex-girlfriend and mother to his four children passed away due to pneumonia in November 2018. Since her passing, Diddy shared on Naomi Campbell‘s YouTube Live series, No Filter With Naomi that he had to make some changes to the way he was raising their children. He told Campbell that when his children- Quincy Brown, 28, Christian, 22 and twins D’lila and Jessie James, 13- lost their mother, he knew he had to step up and be a better parent for their children. He said in addition to nurturing his children, he wanted to ensure that they have the same business mindset as him per Hollywood Life.

“We formed a company called Combs Cartel, which is our family business and a lot of their projects will go underneath that,” Diddy announced. “But, we’re trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family. Because losing Kim [Porter] and now being a single father-of-six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their futures, ’cause I know how rough it is out there.”

Diddy also shared with Campbell that it can be difficult for him to balance all of his children’s career goals. In addition to his four children with Porter, Diddy has two children from previous relationships- Chance, 13 and Justin, 26. However, the serial entrepreneur has a 30-plus career and has reportedly worth $740 million and is consistently working on different projects to secure his children’s financial future.

Diddy has expressed in interviews and on social media how much the loss of Porter has affected him. The two dated on and off between the years 1994-2007. While they weren’t together at the time of Porter’s untimely death, he has shared that he still had an intense love for her. While she was sick, Porter also made him ensure he would take care of their children in the case that something would happen to the runway model.

Through his new business, Diddy explained to Campbell how he wants to change the “narrative” surrounding black families. He said by having his children a part of his empire, he’s preparing them to “step up and be leaders.” While all of his children are able to be involved in the business, several of them have made their own way already. Quincy is currently acting and working on music, and most recently was on Fox’s Star. Christian, who goes by the nickname “King” is a rapper and model.