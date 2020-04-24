Mike Pence: Coronavirus Could ‘Largely’ Be ‘Behind Us’ By Early June

In an interview broadcast on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said that the coronavirus pandemic could “largely” be “behind us” by June, reports Mediaite.

Speaking with conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, Pence suggested that the development of so-called herd immunity could help the United States handle another potential outbreak much better. The vice president said that “some of those early studies” suggest collective immunity could be a “bulwark” against the virus.

Pence then shared his optimistic prediction about the country fully reopening by June.

“I truly do believe … that if current trend lines hold, that by early June, we could largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us, and begin to see our nation open back up and go back to work.”

Unlike some figures on the right, Pence is not skeptical of the efficacy of social distancing guidelines, it seems. The vice president urged Limbaugh’s listeners to respect the guidelines, avoid large public gatherings, and “listen to your state and local authorities.”

“Because as we track this data, state by state, county by county, we’re getting there,” he said.

Pence also thanked those who have followed the guidelines recommended by the government. “I want your listeners to know that everything we are looking at, every single day, is a tribute to what they have done,” he said.

As Mediaite notes, Pence’s appearance on Limbaugh’s program comes on the heels of reports that President Donald Trump is considering starting his own daily radio show. The president was reportedly invested in the idea, but decided to drop it as to not compete against Limbaugh, whose show is one of the most popular in the country.

Public health experts do not exactly share Pence’s optimism. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has argued that the novel COVID-19 will not go away until a vaccine is widely available, which could take up to 18 months.

Although not a public health expert, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is viewed as an authority on pandemics, given that he has long warned that the United States — and the world — is not able to deal with one. In an interview earlier this month, Gates echoed Fauci and others, saying that “things won’t go back to truly normal” until there is a vaccine.

Much like his vice president, Trump seems optimistic. The president has already touted a number of controversial COVID-19 treatments. For weeks, Trump has been promoting the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. On Thursday, he suggested that light and heat could be used to treat coronavirus patients.