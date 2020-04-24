Laurence Bédard Lays On Bench Wearing Sheer Black Lace Bodysuit And Flaunting Her Curves

Instagram model Laurence Bédard has wowed her 2.8 million followers with her latest racy post. Using only a flower emoji as a caption, she also tagged the photographer, Donat Photography, in the image. Instantly, her legions of followers responded.

Laying on a white bench and featuring a beige cushion to support her, Laurence comfortably reclines on her back. The snap is artistically taken on an angle and makes Laurence appear like she is not totally laying down but is partway to sitting up. Behind her is a white background which means that attention is brought solely to the Instagram model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laurence recently debuted a new hair color. While normally a blond, the model decided on a change and is now sporting a much darker brunette hue. Posing comfortably on a grey couch in her underwear, the model proudly displayed her new dye job. However, the latest image appears to be a throwback to before the color change as her pale locks are shown here.

With her shoulders firmly planted on the bench, Laurence lifts her derriere up above the platform. One hand rests against her neck and covers a part of her ample chest. However, plenty of sideboob is still on display.

Laurence wears a skimpy sheer black lace bodysuit. It features chunky lace at the top, followed by a sheer panel across her midriff, and finishes with lace and black netting on the bottom section. Thanks to the revealing nature of the outfit, many of the Instagram model’s tattoos are also on display.

The look is complimented with a plain flat silver bangle that has featured in other Instagram shots and no other jewelry. Dusty pink lips and smoldering eye makeup completes the look.

As soon as Laurence posted the pic, her followers were quick to respond. Within 12 hours of uploading, the image had garnered more than 59,000 likes and a multitude of comments.

“Love this girl! Who agrees? like it!” one of Laurence’s followers posted in the comments section of the picture.

“Stay healthy babygirl,” a fan wrote in a likely response to the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the globe.

“U are lovely,” one person commented.

“Wow! Gorgeous you are!” another wrote, using the fire emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt. Most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. However, one fan used a multitude of the tongue hanging out emoji in order to define their emotional response to the image.