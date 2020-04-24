Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Poses Topless In A Bathtub For Her Quarantine Photo Shoot

Instagram model Viktoria Varga has found a way to continue being a part of photo shoots while she stays home to quarantine. She posed topless in a bathtub in her house for a remote photo shoot and posted a picture online for fans to see the results.

The 28-year-old has not let the coronavirus outbreak bring her modeling career to a standstill. She has followed the stay-at-home order, and kept fans engaged with a multitude of posts that give a glimpse into her life during the COVID-19 crisis. Varga has shared sultry photographs she took at home, and also given followers tips on how to stay fit from the comfort of their own homes.

In this recent post, the Hungarian was able to work with photographer Akram Soliman while still obeying social distancing guidelines. The two held a photo shoot from their respective residences and used FaceTime to capture the images. Varga shared a black and white snap from the long-distance collaboration where she was seated in a bathtub nude from the waist up.

The fashion designer wore her long blond hair down and held her right hand up running through it. Varga was seated sideways looking directly into the camera with a pout on her face. She held a robe up over the edge of the large tub which helped to cover her naked top. In the caption she said this was her first attempt at a photo shoot via streaming. She referenced COVID-19 as the reason behind the FaceTime shoot and tagged her location as being in quarantine.

Varga’s post received more than 4,700 “likes” in just over seven hours. Fans flooded the comment section with flower and heart-eye emoji, and left compliments in multiple languages including Hungarian and Italian. Her boyfriend Graziano Pelle, who is a professional soccer player, left her a heart emoji.

“The shower is more comfortable,” one fan jokingly suggested.

“Innovative,” a follower wrote referring to the inventive photo shoot.

“And already a cutie and beauty,” a follower commented.

“Sexy seductive sensual sensational,” was one fan’s alliterative compliment.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Varga posed in a small red bikini while she showed what self-care consisted of while confined to her home. In the first snap of the two-photo post she wore just the bikini and a towel on her head. Then in the second shot she wore full-length striped pajamas. This represented a juxtaposition of her “expectations vs. reality” of a spa day at home.