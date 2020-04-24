Qimmah Russo Shows Off Buns Of Steel As She Laments Being Unable To Visit The Gym

In her latest Instagram post, fitness trainer Qimmah Russo lamented to her 1.5 million followers the fact that she can’t visit the gym presently due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I miss going hard in the Gym,” she posted in the caption to the video, which showed Qimmah lifting weights.

She then went on to speak of how she enjoyed that there was “always a reason to put in some work & heavy lifting,” no matter what day it was.

In the short video clip, Qimmah is shown lifting barbells and then flexing her muscles. It is unclear exactly when the footage was taken. However, the place is empty regardless.

Qimmah wears barely-there neon pink shorts and a fitted white crop top. On her feet are moss green trainers with three black stripes and white soles. As she works out, her muscular thighs and toned derriere flex as she lifts the 45-pound weights.

Once several repetitions were completed, she turns towards the camera. Her abs are now proudly on display as she lifts her arms and strikes a pose for the camera. Turning around, her followers get another glance at her buns and, as she lifts up onto her toes, her calf muscles clench up and show their off definition as well.

Wearing minimal makeup, Qimmah’s dark locks have been straightened and hair extensions added. Half of her hair is pulled up into a tight ponytail on top of her head as the rest cascades down her back, reaching her derriere.

As soon as the fitness guru posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the clip had garnered more than 22,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“Those legs!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Power. Strength. BEAUTY.. you can do it all. Hella love and RESPECT. Great job Queen,” a person wrote.

“You are undoubtedly the most beautiful woman on the Internet!” another follower insisted.

Many of Qimmah’s fans also left a multitude of emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. Most popular were the fire, heart, and star-eyed emoji. Also popular was the use of the muscular arm emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah has been posting plenty of inspirational videos in order to keep her fans motivated during the lockdown. Most recently, she offered up the wall sit challenge where she asked her followers to post their own videos of them performing the task as well as challenging their friends to follow suit.