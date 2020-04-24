Daisy Keech Sizzles In Revealing Swimsuit: ‘Not Bad For A Self Time Photo’

Daisy Keech tantalized her 3.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon with a stunning pic that showed off lots of skin.

Daisy shared a snap of herself rocking a light green swimsuit. She wore the Angel Water Green bikini top from Khassani Swimwear and the matching panties.

She modified the bikini top by untying the center bow and wrapping the strings around her midriff to tie in the back. She showed off her toned midriff, her ample bust, and her plunging cleavage in the photo. Her itty-bitty panties also left very little to the imagination.

Not only did the model manage to give her fans an eyeful of her torso and chest, but she showcased her slender thighs and curvy hips. Two of her arm tattoos were also visible in the snap.

She left her naturally curly blond hair loose, allowing her springy curls to frame her face. It didn’t appear that Daisy was wearing much makeup for the shot, opting instead to let her natural beauty shine through.

Daisy chose not to use Instagram’s geotag filter, but it looked like she took the self-timed photograph in her backyard. She posed by kneeling on a blanket spread out across the grassy lawn and peering to the side, allowing the camera to capture her face in profile. The stunner picked a shady spot beneath several large trees. A wooden swinging bench was visible nearby.

Daisy’s new Instagram post proved to be a big hit with her fans and her famous friends. In less than eight hours of going live, her photo accumulated over 404,670 likes and more than 1,800 comments. Many of her admirers were blown away by her natural beauty and showered her in compliments.

Several of her model colleagues also liked and commented on her pic, including Natalie Roush, Madison Lewis, Mathilde Tanto, Sierra Furtado, and Olga Safari.

“I just don’t understand HOW ARE U SOOOOOO FREAKING BEAUTIFUL,” raved one fan, adding a heart-eyes and red heart emoji to their comment.

“You’re so perfect I love you you’re my idol,” gushed another user, trailing their remark with two red heart emoji, a heart-eyes emoji, and a crying face emoji.

“‘Not bad’ hahaha that’s an understatement my dear,” wrote a third person.

“God is a woman,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Yesterday, Daisy shared a pic of herself wearing a rolled tank top and sweatpants while sporting sexy beach waves. She held a skateboard with a floral-print design in the photo.