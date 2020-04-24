Hannah Palmer Sizzles In An Insanely Revealing Animal-Print Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double Instagram update in which she rocked an insanely revealing swimsuit. Hannah tagged the Bali-based swimwear company Andi Bagus in the picture, suggesting that the animal-print one-piece she wore in the shot came from there.

In the picture, Hannah posed atop a bright blue vespa with pale leather seats. The vehicle was parked in front of a wall covered with lush green trees, and even more tropical plants surrounded her on all sides. Hannah’s curves remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she straddled the seat and showed off her curves.

Though the swimsuit she wore was a one-piece, it covered little more than the skimpiest bikini would have. The look featured two thick strips of fabric that went around her neck and all the way down her chest, covering up the bare minimum of her ample assets while still leaving plenty exposed. The neckline plunged all the way down to her belly button, and the skimpy style meant that her cleavage was on full display, as was a generous amount of side boob.

The strips carried on in a sleek style all the way to the bottom portion, where they combined to cover up some of her NSFW areas. The suit also had a strap around the waist, offering almost a belted detail. The sides of the swimsuit were insanely high cut, elongating Hannah’s legs, and the detail at the waist drew attention to her hourglass physique. She spread her legs and leaned back on the vehicle, staring at the camera as her blond locks tumbled down her back.

The second shot provided a bit of a closer perspective, zooming in to capture more of Hannah’s incredible physique. She paired the sizzling snaps with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 59,000 likes within just five hours. It also received 772 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Wow. One of the sexiest and prettiest women alive,” one fan said.

“Piercing and irresistible beauty. I cannot scroll by this,” another follower said, punctuating his comment with flame emoji.

“An absolute queen!” another fan added.

“It’s a happy Thursday now!” one follower commented, referencing Hannah’s caption.

The blond beauty frequently shares smoking-hot snaps in which she rocks revealing swimwear, and her animal-print look wasn’t even the first swimsuit shot she posted this week. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a tiny yellow polka dot bikini while posing in the middle of a busy street. Her curves were on full display in the look, and though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, letters spelling out the word ‘Venice’ stretched across the street behind her.