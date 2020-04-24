Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Tight Tie-Dye Dress

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas surprised her 9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple Instagram update in which she flaunted her incredible curves. Lindsey included the geotag of Beverly Hills, California on the post, and showcased her curves in a tie-dye print dress.

Lindsey didn’t tag a brand in the post or reveal where her dress was from, but her bombshell body filled out the dress to perfection. It had a simple scoop neckline that dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and short sleeves. The look had a simple silhouette and clung tightly to her physique all the way to the hem, revealing the curves of her slim waist, hips and thighs. The hem ended a few inches down her thighs, revealing some of her incredible legs.

Lindsey posed in front of an area filled with lush greenery, and the bold pattern of the dress looked stunning on her sun-kissed skin. Her blond locks hung down in an effortless style, and her makeup was minimal and natural. She didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories with the look, allowing the bold dress to make a statement on its own.

In the first snap, Lindsey had her tongue slightly out as she gazed off into the distance with her hands hovering near her chest. For the second shot, she got far more flirtatious, placing one hand on her waist while the other ruffled her hair. Her lips were parted in a seductive expression in that post, and she leaned over in a way that revealed even more of her cleavage.

In the third and final snap, she placed both her hands on her lower body and stared directly at the camera. Bold brows framed her piercing eyes and she looked stunning in the shot.

Lindsey’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot triple update, and the post racked up over 35,500 likes within just two hours. It also received 533 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re so beautiful!” one fan said.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower said, and included two heart emoji in the comment.

“Walking perfection,” another fan added, captivated by Lindsey’s buxom curves.

“Which ones are which because they could all be sassy moody and nasty lol,” one follower said, referencing the caption that Lindsey included with the shot.

The blond beauty loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of revealing outfits, and particularly seems to enjoy showing off her enviable cleavage. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a simple pink ribbed bodysuit that left little to the imagination.