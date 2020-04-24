Kailyn Lowry Nude Maternity Photo Leak Causes ‘Teen Mom’ Star To Feel ‘Humiliated’

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry released a statement after her nude maternity photo leaked, according to InTouch Weekly.

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” the 28-year-old mother-to-be wrote on Twitter. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph.”

The reality TV star also issued a plea to websites and accounts that have posted the nude photo.

“I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it. Thank you.”

Heavy reported that the soon-to-be mother of four posted a nude photograph of herself standing beside a horse during a trip to Iceland, but she quickly removed it after an outcry from her fans. However, the new naked shot that leaked is one that she never intended to make public, and she is not happy about it floating around the internet. The picture that leaked without her consent is one from the same photoshoot as the one she posted and deleted in March. However, in the one that hit the internet today, the reality TV star is standing in the snow, and there isn’t a horse beside her.

In February, Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child, and she’s due in June. The baby is her second with her ex Chris Lopez. She reportedly struggled with morning sickness throughout the early months of her pregnancy. The embarrassing photo leak came a couple of weeks after she suffered a fall down the stairs outside her home, but she ended up being okay.

Just yesterday, InTouch Weekly reported that the pregnant mother is struggling due to her breakup with Lopez. She revealed her pain during an AMA on her social media. The couple broke up with Lowry realized that despite being the father of two of her children, he wasn’t going to commit to her. The sensitive photo leaked during the coronavirus pandemic while she’s expecting as she deals with being stuck at home with three children without her former partner.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the expecting mother revealed that her baby boy was breech, but he turned. However, because she has an anterior placenta, which means it is in front of the fetus, his movements feel different than the ones she felt during her previous pregnancies.