Donald Trump And Anthony Fauci Disagree About Coronavirus Testing Capacity

On Thursday, President Donald Trump disagreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci's assessment of the U.S.'s capacity to test for coronavirus.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, told TIME that he doubts that the United States currently has the capacity to do the coronavirus testing required to reopen the country. Later on Thursday, during the daily coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump disagreed with Fauci’s assessment, CNN reported. Trump reiterated his claim that the U.S. is on track with coronavirus testing.

Fauci said in the TIME interview that the current number of tests being performed was nowhere near enough.

“We absolutely need to significantly ramp up, not only the number of tests but the capacity to actually perform them… you don’t have a situation where you have a test, but it can’t be done because there’s not a swab, or not an extraction media or not the right vial — all of those things got to be in place. I am not overly confident right now at all, that we have what it takes to do that.”

According to CNN, several studies have shown that in order to manage the spread of coronavirus enough to reopen the country, the U.S. will need to have the capacity to perform millions of tests every week. Public health officials have said that it will be crucial to know who has coronavirus and who they’ve come in contact with before social distancing measures can be relaxed and businesses can reopen. The Hill reported that the U.S. is currently performing around one million tests per week. That number has not increased by much for weeks.

Fauci’s comments in the TIME interview indicate his doubts that the country’s testing capacity will reach the needed level in the near future. Though, he did say that the country’s ability and capacity to perform coronavirus tests is increasing.

Alex Wong / Getty Images News

“We’re doing better and I think we’re going to get there, but we’re not there yet.”

Trump commented on Fauci’s statements during the coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t agree with him on that, no, I think we’re doing a great job on testing.”

CNN reported that though Trump has frequently boasted about how many tests the U.S. has performed – around four million – the U.S. is not performing as many tests per capita as other countries, like Italy.

Though Fauci and Trump disagree about the state of testing efforts, Fauci stated in the TIME interview that he was confident that the administration’s approach to the pandemic would remain rooted in science.