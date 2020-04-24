Brennah Black Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Black Tank Top & Matching Panties

Brennah Black went back to basics in her latest Instagram share. The American model tantalized her 532,000 followers with a steamy new shot that saw her clad in a tight black tank top and matching panties.

She was photographed inside of a studio where she sat on a white ledge. Behind her was a plain backdrop that was lit with dim purple lights that created a shadow effect on the wall. She stretched her long stems in front of her while leaning against the ledge for support.

Instead of facing toward the camera, she had her face turned to the left with her eyes closed. Black shared that the photo was from her shoot for Yandy.com’s Spring Collection.

She sported a tight black tank top that fit snug on her lean figure and accentuated her slender waist. It had a sweetheart neckline that pushed up her chest and exposed her bare décolletage. The garment was held up by a thin pair of spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms. The bottom featured sexy garters that connected the bottom of her tank to her sheer socks.

The Playboy model showed even more skin on her lower half, ditching pants and slipping into a matching thong instead. The tiny undergarment had string sides that sat high on her hips, showcasing her flat midsection. The space between her tank top and panties allowed for the tattoo on her pelvis to show.

A pair of small stud earrings were added to the all-black outfit, ensuring that all eyes remained on her lean body. She styled her hair with a middle part, and her highlighted curls spilled over her shoulder and back.

Black opted for a face full of makeup that brought out all of her striking features. The application included a lot of shimmer on her cheeks, while her lids had a pop of red. A few thick layers of mascara helped to extend her lashes, and she completed the look with a nude lip.

Fans have not been shy about showering the sizzling update with love. In a short amount of time, the post has received more than 1,400 likes and over 80 comments, which included a mix of compliments and emoji.

“Brennah is always fire and Dandy wearing Yandy!!” one of her fans gushed.

“Oh my god, angel or demon?” a second chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji.

“The most beautiful angel of the heaven,” another Instagram user raved.

Earlier this week, Black stripped down to nothing in back-to-back photos.