Model Tamara Gorro Posts A Naked Photo To Thank Her Instagram Followers

Model Tamara Gorro has never been shy about sharing her nude photos on Instagram. She recently posted a naked picture on the social media platform to thank her fans for helping her achieve a milestone of 1.6 million followers.

The 33-year-old posted a clothes-free snap earlier in the week, but in that shot she was on the beach and the waves from the water covered her body. Gorro often embraces a body-positive approach in her snaps, and wanted to give her fans something special to commemorate this milestone. Instead of obscuring her naked body as she had several times over the past few weeks, Gorro served up a clear view of her backside.

In the steamy photo, Gorro stood in her backyard with her back to the camera. She had both her arms raised to the sky as she stood underneath a palm tree. The red-headed model wore her hair up so her athletic figure was on full-display, and the tattoos inscribed down the middle of her back were clearly visible. Tan lines from her bikini bottoms could be seen outlining her toned booty. A barrier of trees formed a fence around the property so no passersby could steal a glimpse.

This was a video post and the photo became animated when viewers clicked on it. Gorro’s body became lit in multiple colors and text appeared commemorating 1.6 million followers. In her caption she referred to her expanding fan base as a growing family, and said she was grateful for her amazing Instagram followers.

Followers returned the gratitude by flocking to the post, as more than 90,000 of them hit the “like” button. Over 1,300 comments were left on the bold backyard photograph. The comments were flooded with heart and kissing emoji.

Many followers thanked Gorro for her carefree attitude. One fan said her positive outlook helped her pause and reflect on life.

“Congratulations, my beautiful girl,” another female follower wrote.

The model’s husband – Ezequiel Garay, who is a famous soccer player for Valencia CF – left a series of heart-eye and drooling emoji in the comment section.

As reported by The Sun, the couple recently shared another celebration together as Garay fully recovered from the coronavirus. He was the first player in his league to test positive for the respiratory illness, but after 15 days of quarantine he was cleared of the virus. After the couple were reunited, Gorro posted a video of the two acting silly and dancing together to celebrate.