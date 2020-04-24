Joselyn Cano Rocks A See-Through Black Bodysuit, Ditches Undergarments In New Instagram Pic

American model Joselyn Cano recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 11.5 million admirers to a highly-NSFW picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Thursday, April 23, Joselyn could be seen rocking a see-through black bodysuit. As she ditched her undergarments, she put a glimpse of her breasts on display. That’s not all, but the skimpy ensemble also enabled her to show off her sexy legs and thighs. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

In keeping with her style and to ramp up the glamour, she sported a full face of makeup. The application included foundation, a light pink lipstick, and pink blush. She opted for heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows.

Joselyn wore her dark tresses in soft curls and allowed them to fall over her shoulders, grazing her chest. For the snap, she stood in her room in front of a mirror, looked at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, she asked her fans whether they like pizzas or burgers, adding that although she likes both the food options, she’d prefer a pizza. She also stated that she would most likely choose the former because she has lately been craving one. In the end, she mentioned her favorite toppings.

Within five hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 151,000 likes. Meanwhile, her most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 2,500-plus messages. Such a volume of interest shows that Joselyn is quite popular on Instagram.

While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, some fans poured their hearts out and posted explicit remarks to express their adoration for the model.

“I don’t want pizza or burger! I will choose you because you’re are very beautiful and sensual,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Omg, what a beautiful figure. I am literally speechless!!” another user chimed in.

“Joselyn, once again your photo is just unbelievably perfect! Stay strong and safe, please! Have a great night!” a third follower stated.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexy ensemble.

“Damn, that bodysuit is so hot. I am glad you didn’t wear anything underneath it [wink emoji],” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “the hottest on IG,” “marry me,” and “you’re a goddess,” to let her know how much they admire her.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Pandora Blue, Luz Elena Echeverria, Daniella Chavez, and Eriana Blanco.