Sophie Piteo, Chase Young’s Rumored Girlfriend, Has Already Been In The Spotlight Before NFL Draft

Sophie Piteo is the rumored girlfriend of soon-to-be NFL star Chase Young, but she has managed to avoid the spotlight in the months of their reported relationship.

Young is expected to be one of the top picks in Thursday’s NFL Draft, but there is not much known about his reported girlfriend, Piteo.

Piteo Identified As Young’s Girlfriend, But Nothing ‘Official’

Even though Young has been in the spotlight for years during his career at Ohio State and even more so in the months leading up to the NFL Draft, many details of his personal life remain elusive. That includes whether he and Piteo are actually together.

Several sports outlets, including The Sports Daily, have identified Piteo as Young’s girlfriend, though it does not appear that the relationship has been officially acknowledged anywhere. There is a Twitter page in Piteo’s name that is set to private, and no evidence from Young’s social media that the two are together.

Young does have plenty of pictures of himself on his Instagram page, including plenty from his time on the Buckeyes and shots from the gym, but it does not appear that Piteo has ever made an appearance.

Piteo is currently a student at Ohio State University, set to graduate in 2021.

Chase Young’s Girlfriend Connected To College Football Controversy

While the exact identity of Young’s girlfriend has not been confirmed, reports last year identified the young woman as part of a college football scandal.

As 247 Sports reported, the Buckeyes star was suspended for a game last year after reports that a family friend gave Young a loan so his girlfriend could attend the team’s Rose Bowl game against the Washington Huskies.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports(via 247 Sports) reported that Young actually paid back the money, but the arrangement was in violation of the NCAA’s rules about players accepting gifts.

Young later issued a statement acknowledging the situation, though not mentioning his girlfriend by name.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing this week because of an NCAA eligibility issue,” Young wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU. I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and the whole Ohio State community for all the support. God bless and go Bucks!”

It’s not clear if he was still dating Piteo at the time of the incident, as reports about the rumored relationship did not note when the two were believed to have started dating.

Fans watching the NFL Draft may be able to find out if Chase Young’s girlfriend makes an appearance — or just how much be will be featured. Due to the impact of the coronavirus, the draft will be held virtually for the first time ever, so Young will likely be appearing from his home if he does at all.