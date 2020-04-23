Barack Obama Appears To Shade Donald Trump, Says We’re Still Waiting For A ‘Coherent’ Pandemic Plan

Barack Obama seems to have thrown a subtle dig at Donald Trump in a recent tweet. Yesterday, the former President tweeted that we’re still waiting for a “coherent national plan” to combat the coronavirus pandemic, reports Hollywood Life. He commented alongside an article from The New Yorker about going on the “offense” against the coronavirus.

Obama appears to take issue with Trump’s handling of the policy. He doesn’t name Trump in his tweet, but it seems apparent that he is criticizing the current president on his decisions regarding the pandemic.

To combat this, Obama offered advice to his supporters. The article he shared, written by Dr. Jim Yong Kim, discusses how states like Massachusetts are creating public health plans to prevent the virus from spreading.

“In the face of such an enemy, America’s passivity has been puzzling and unworthy of the best episodes in our history. The time has come for us to get into the fight. It’s not too late: we can still mobilize and start hunting down the virus,” writes Dr. Kim.

Since the outbreak started, Obama has been increasingly active on his official Twitter account. Obama has taken it upon himself to tweet out important information to his 116.3 million followers.

Hollywood Life says that Obama is trying to pick up the slack left behind by President Trump since he had a delayed response to the pandemic and because Trump and his administration have shared misinformation about the virus.

While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it's too late. https://t.co/Eb2Hz8H8vU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

Obama’s tweet garnered a lot of attention on Twitter. Within a day of going live, it received more than 162,000 likes and over 43,200 responses. Many of Obama’s fans and loyalists replied to his tweet with praise, and several wrote that they were happy to see a “real president” talk about the virus.

“‘Coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic’ might be the most eloquent diss I’ve ever heard,” wrote one person, adding a clapping hands emoji to their reply.

“So very glad that you are speaking out. Americans need leadership now more than ever #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything,” said a second user.

According to the article, Trump has issued a three-part plan for reopening the economy and eventually ending stay-at-home orders. However, there is still a fundamental lack of COVID-19 testing, meaning that many states do not have definitive numbers of active COVID-19 cases.

Some states are even considering ending their lockdowns already despite growing case numbers and the fact that many cases are currently going undetected due to testing kit shortages.