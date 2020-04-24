‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale: Greg Nicotero Gives Update On How Long It Will Take To Finish Episode

Once social distancing rules are lifted, it may only be a matter of weeks before viewers will get to see the Season 10 finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead has been delayed due to new social distancing rules regarding the current coronavirus pandemic. However, one of the series producers, Greg Nicotero, recently gave an update on how long it will take to complete the Season 10 finale once social distancing rules are lifted, according to Den of Geek.

“We were right on the cusp of just about finishing the episode when everybody had to stop work,” Nicotero said.

“And it’s not like you can do a lot of that stuff remotely… It’s just a matter of waiting until we can basically mix all the ingredients. I don’t know when that’s going to be. But I think once people get a chance to go back to work, it’s probably a week and a half or two weeks of fine-tuning.”

The Walking Dead producer also stated that a lot of quality checks also had to be done, citing a famous gaffe in HBO’s Game of Thrones as a reason not to rush things in relation to getting the episode out quickly rather than making sure everything is perfect when it is finally released.

“There are quality checks that you have to do, to make sure there’s not like a Starbucks cup in the shot, or whatever,” Nicotero said.

In the final season of Game of Thrones, fans noticed a Starbucks coffee cup in one of the scenes at Winterfell. Since then, a multitude of jokes and memes have been created regarding this mistake.

AMC

Of course, while there may only be one to two weeks left of editing on the hit zombie apocalypse TV series until restrictions are lifted regarding social distancing, it is unclear yet when the episode will air.

Already, Governor Brian Kemp has announced plans to reopen Georgia. Considering this is the U.S. state where The Walking Dead is filmed, it is possible that production will begin shortly. Currently, nonessential businesses like nail salons, gyms, restaurants, and bowling alleys are set to open on Friday. As yet, it is unclear yet whether production will be able to commence on TV and movie sets. Of course, with post-production work being all that is required of the Season10 finale, an assumption could be made that this nonessential sector could open ahead of other filming production that would see larger gatherings of people on set.

This means that fans will have to continue to wait for further news regarding the final installment of Season 10 of The Walking Dead.