Wendy Williams Takes Up For The Kardashians After LisaRaye McCoy Claimed They Shifted Women’s Beauty Standards

Wendy Williams came to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s defense against actress LisaRaye McCoy.

The Players Club actress’ comments about the Keeping Up with a Kardashians stars was a hot topic for Williams during an episode of Wendy at Home on Thursday, April 23. According to Hollywood Life, the topic of McCoy’s most recent comments came up during her interview with Williams. McCoy, along with singer Syleena Johnson and actress Vivica A. Fox, discussed their perspective on the new standards of beauty among women during an episode of Fox Soul Live’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan. On the Monday, April 20 live taping, McCoy the reality star clan of being solely responsible for the reason what is considered an “acceptable” body for women has changed. The actress then continued to point out some of the body features the sisters are known for, including a tiny waist and a large derriere. McCoy then ended her comment by saying she personally doesn’t want the body she claimed they have been a blueprint for over the past decade.

Williams used her “Hot Topics” section of her show to discuss McCoy’s remarks. The daytime host shared that, while many women are born natural curves, she is aware that many women do augment parts of their bodies that they want to change. She also said that, rather than blaming the Kardashians for the changes in certain body types, she claimed the actress needs to blame the plastic surgeons for making the operations possible.

“20-years-ago we didn’t know what a booty implant was, 10-years-ago we didn’t know what a fat transfer was,” Williams noted. “5-years-ago we didn’t know what a vampire facial was. These are the doctors getting really smart and people who can afford it, get it done.”

Williams then focused on McCoy’s possible feelings about her own body. She said the 52-year-old All of Us star shouldn’t feel the need to be in competition with the body types of younger women. Williams also admitted she has had the same issues regarding her own body as she’s gotten older, but credits editing tools for helping how she looks online.

“She’s too old to compete. Just be happy, you look terrific, you’ll never be alone, Lisa, but I get it,” she shared. “I wasn’t born with one of those bodies. I don’t have one now, but I etch stuff out. Thank god for technology!”

Since rising to fame in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been bashed for how the changes they’ve made to their bodies have affected their fans. While they have been transparent about the procedures they have done in the past, they have refrained from suggesting women imitate their enhancements. No one in the family or a rep for them has commented on McCoy’s statements.