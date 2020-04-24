Jill Duggar Confesses To Making ‘Emotional’ Purchase On First Solo Shopping Trip During The COVID-19 Outbreak

Jill asked her fans if they've also been making out-of-the-ordinary purchases.

Jill Duggar fell prey to the allure of making an impulse buy during a shopping trip. However, when she took to social media to confess to purchasing a small tree, she didn’t express any regret over spending money on something simply because she felt like it at the spur of the moment. Instead, she described the experience as a positive one.

On Wednesday, Jill shared a candid Instagram update with her 1.6 million followers. She revealed that she just went shopping by herself for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and she gave in to the urge to make an “emotional” purchase. Jill also shared a photo of the small tree that she bought. The sapling was tall enough that she had to open up her passenger seat window so that it would fit in her car. Jill’s snapshot was a selfie, and it revealed that she was wearing a protective cloth face mask for her outing.

In the caption of her post, Jill described purchasing the sapling as “therapeutic & satisfying.” A few of her followers asked her what type of tree she decided to buy, and Jill identified it as a sunset red maple.

Jill asked her followers whether they’ve also made any “out of the ordinary purchases” amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her question received hundreds of responses. Her fans confessed to buying a large number of outdoor items, including squirrel feeders, birdhouses, hammocks, outdoor furniture, and even chickens. Many of her fans revealed that they’ve also purchased various plants.

“Yes! I bought a palm tree on Palm Sunday just so I have something to take care of during this whole Coronavirus thing,” read one response to Jill’s post.

“Aww! Nice! I wish we could grow some of the tropical plants here, but happy with what we can plant,” Jill replied.

In response to another comment about gardening, Jill revealed that she and her family have been doing a lot of planting lately, both “inside and outside.”

Many of the former Counting On star’s followers pointed out that she purchased her tree just in time to plant it on Earth Day. She also received plenty of praise for making a positive impulse buy.

“Love this!! Today is Earth Day. So your timing is perfect. Going out alone is a must during quarantine!!” one fan wrote.

“This is SO GREAT!!! What a positive response to this crazy time!” read another comment.

Last month, Jill documented her search for an elusive package of toilet paper on her Instagram page. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was joined by her two sons, Israel, 4, and Samuel, 2, for that shopping trip. She didn’t reveal who was caring for the boys during her latest outing. However, Jill has made it clear her family is practicing social distancing, so they were likely at home with their father, Derick Dillard.