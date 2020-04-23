Olivia Holzmacher, Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Shares Message Welcoming ‘New Chapter’ Of Their Lives

Olivia Holzmacher has been by boyfriend Joe Burrow’s side for that last two years as he rose to the top of the college football world, and now the recent college graduate is ready to start the next chapter of their lives as he prepares to be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The college sweetheart of the LSU quarterback will be stepping into the spotlight during Thursday’s 2020 NFL Draft, where Burrow is projected to be the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are a few facts to learn about the brunette beauty.

Holzmacher And Burrow Met At Ohio State

Joe an Olivia met and started dating more than two-and-a-half years ago, when they were both students at Ohio State University and before Burrow transferred to the Tigers, The Sporting News reported. The report noted that the two went “Instagram official” in August of that year after Olivia posted a picture beside Joe after what appeared to be a team walk-through.

Olivia has played the supportive girlfriend in the years that followed, often making appearances on the sidelines during games as she cheered on Joe and the Tigers.

Olivia also got plenty of limelight earlier this year when Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, appearing alongside him at the award ceremony and capturing some viral attention. As it became clear that Burrow would shoot to the top of the NFL draft board this year, many sports and celebrity news outlets began focusing on Olivia, publishing stories about their relationship and sharing pictures of her posted to social media.

It’s not clear where Olivia will be on Thursday, with the NFL Draft being held remotely for the first time in its history as teams and league personnel have been left homebound by the coronavirus. The draft traditionally features interviews with players and their families, and it’s clear that Olivia and Joe have decided to self-isolate together during the pandemic. Whether she gets to make an appearance beside Joe remains to be seen, though it’s highly likely they’ll be together for the event.

Holzmacher Chronicles Their Romance On Instagram

The roughly 20,000 people who follow Olivia on Instagram — plus the countless others who have seen her pictures embedded in sports stories about Burrow — get a chance to see an inside peak at their relationship. Olivia frequently shares pictures from their life away from the field, including some of the rare down time that Joe gets to relax between games, practices, and offseason training sessions.

She recently posted an Instagram of the two together and a message looking forward to the next chapter in their lives, as Burrow moves from college football superstar to NFL rookie one on of the worst teams in the league.

“Tonight a new chapter starts! Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons,” Olivia wrote. “I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime.”