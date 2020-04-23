Ricky Gervais Pokes Fun At Celebrities Complaining About Quarantine

Comedian Ricky Gervais explained why he thinks celebrities have nothing to be complaining about while in quarantine.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is calling out celebrities who have talked about how difficult life in quarantine has been for them throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview, Gervais pointed out why these celebrities really have nothing to be complaining about and expressed his opinion that they don’t need to constantly lecture the public about staying home, according to AOL News.

Gervias emphasized that he personally has been handling quarantine quite well and recognizes that he is not in a position to complain about having to stay home. He noted that other people of course have things much worse. He went on to chastise celebrities that have luxurious homes and a multitude of amenities that have discussed how hard these times.

“Apart from the gigs that were postponed, my life hasn’t changed much. I didn’t go out a lot, and there’s always enough booze in the house for a nuclear winter. You won’t hear me complain. Not when, every day, I see some millionaire celebrity going, ‘I’m sad that I’m not on telly tonight.’ Or, ‘I had a swim in the pool that made me feel a little bit better.'”

Gervais, who is 58-years-old, has been known to be harsh and even controversial with his jokes regarding celebrities in the past but noted that he really has nothing against someone being of high profile. He simply thinks that the general public does not need to keep hearing famous people’s advice regarding how they should handle this pandemic.

“I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to. Now celebrities think: ‘The general public needs to see my face. They can’t get to the cinema — I need to do something,'” he said.

The comedian also poked fun at Gal Gadot’s Instagram video shared last month during which she sang John Lennon’s hit song “Imagine” with contributions from other celebrities like Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell. The song was supposed to uplift people during the coronavirus but it ended up backfiring, drawing lots of criticism. Many felt that this was not the correct choice of song in a time when people are dying all over the world and there is a lot of suffering.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the first time Gervias has slammed celebrities. When he hosted the Golden Globe Awards in January, his jokes towards celebrities were particularly scathing. He poked fun at the elitism some celebrities have and the fact that they use their platform to address political issues.