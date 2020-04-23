Irina Dreyt Displays Her Toned Legs And Thighs In Throwback Instagram Snap

Russian bikini model Irina Dreyt recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1 million fans with a very hot picture, one in which she flaunted her gym-honed legs.

In the snap, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Thursday, April 23, Irina could be seen rocking a black sports bra that she teamed with matching shorts. She completed her attire with a pair of matching sneakers.

Irina sported a full face of makeup but in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application included a dewy beige foundation that rendered her skin a perfect tanned look. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, applied a mocha shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette hair down and allowed them to fall over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, Irina kept if very simply by only opting for a silver ring.

To strike a pose, the model could be seen sitting on a parapet wall with her knees folded in front of her chest, a posture that allowed her to put her sexy legs and thighs on full display. She tilted her head, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera as she soaked up the sun.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured while the model was holidaying in Capri, Italy. In the caption, Irina informed her fans that she is missing her trip. She also informed her fans that the picture was captured by Mavrin Studios, which she co-owns along with her fellow Russian photographer, Alexander Mavrin.

Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 33,000 likes. Her fans also took to the comments section and posted more than 300 messages to praise her amazing body and pretty looks.

“Can’t wait to see you again in Italy, love your peach!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful lady with gorgeous legs!” another user chimed in.

“Great shot! Traveling is definitely on my to-do list after all this is over! I am never taking it for granted again. I hope you’re keeping your spirits up!!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s sexy ensemble.

“Great shot and hot outfit!” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “gorgeous babe,” “just wow,” and “looking great,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Natasha Lee and Viki Odintcova.