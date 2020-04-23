Doctors Take To Social Media To Warn People Not To Drink Or Inject Isopropyl Alcohol After COVID-19 Presser

During Thursday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump discussed injecting disinfectants inside the body in order to tackle COVID-19. Shortly after, doctors were forced to take to social media to warn people not to drink or inject chemicals like bleach or isopropyl alcohol in an attempt to fight the deadly virus.

William Bryan, a member of the coronavirus task force and DHS leader, joined the press briefing to discuss the impact of sunlight on the virus, concluding that the virus survives best indoors in dry conditions. Bleach and isopropyl alcohol kills the virus quickly, Bryan reported.

Trump then stepped up to the podium and assured people that they wouldn’t “believe” what sunlight can do to the virus. He went on to muse about doctors being able to find a way to inject people with UV light somehow, adding that perhaps scientists could find a way to inject people with disinfectants, “by injections inside or almost a cleaning.” He concluded that it would be “interesting” to look into the possibility and claimed that some researchers are already looking into the possibility.

When Bryan was asked to clarify about his idea of injecting disinfectants into the body by a reporter, he said that his lab wasn’t participating in that sort of research.

“Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work,” Trump interjected, adding that disinfectants such as isopropyl alcohol have an impact on “stationary objects.”

Dr. Dara Kass responded on Twitter with a warning to people not to try injecting disinfectants.

Please don't drink bleach or isopropyl alcohol to remove #COVID19 from your saliva. Please. — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) April 23, 2020

“PLEASE do not inject anything into your body or ingest anything at all to kill the coronavirus. There is NO SUBSTANCE that will disinfect your body of the coronavirus from the inside. Don’t inject or drink bleach, soap, don’t do isopropyl alcohol, lysol, or ANYTHING WHATSOEVER,” wrote Dr. Eugene Gu.

Dr. Jack Brown warned that the idea of injecting bleach or isopropyl alcohol is “dangerous” and worried that people would follow his musings and end up killing themselves.

“Never thought I’d have to say this as a being with a brain to other beings with a brain: DO NOT inject yourself with disinfectant or isopropyl alcohol or bleach. Even if @realDonaldTrump the President of the United States suggests that doing so will rid you of #covid19,” tweeted Dr. Yemi.

The CDC says that 70% alcohol is an effective way to kill the virus on hard surfaces and may be used to wipe screens, electronics, doorknobs and similar surfaces.

During the briefing, Trump also warned that social isolation measures may last to the fall, and he weighed in on the use of hydroxychloroquine, saying that the science was still out on whether or not the anti-malarial drug may impact the novel coronavirus.

The use of the drug has been controversial, with recent rumors that the president fired one of his experts for disagreeing with his on whether or not to use it in the treatment of coronavirus.