‘Outlander’ Season 5: Claire Continues To Mess With Medical History In Episode 10

The next episode of 'Outlander' sees Claire ordering a custom-made syringe.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “Mercy Shall Follow Me”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the upcoming episode of Outlander looks set to significantly focus on Stephen Bonnet’s (Ed Speleers) storyline. However, a new clip released via Elle shows that Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) will also continue to mess with medical history.

Previously in Outlander, Claire had smuggled in a syringe in from modern times along with penicillin in order to help treat those that she loves. In addition, she had also started to make her own penicillin in order to use it among family and friends at Fraser’s Ridge.

However, history looked set to make sure it was not to be changed in Episode 7 when her only needle was broken by one of the Brown’s. Since then, Claire has continued to produce penicillin but had no way of injecting it. Last week’s episode brought this problem to a head when her husband, Jamie (Sam Heughan), got bitten by a snake and infection set in. As a result of this, the potential for amputation was real until Brianna (Sophie Skelton) suggested using a snake’s fang to help administer the medication.

With this in mind, it appears that the next episode of Outlander will see Claire rectifying the problem by having a syringe custom-made. Of course, with her modern-day terminology, she struggles to get her instructions across to the glassblower who she has tasked with making the body of the medical implement.

In the short clip, Claire and Brianna are talking to the man who makes glass objects. Claire shows him a picture of what she wants and the man is initially confused as it is merely a tube that is opened at both ends. Claire goes on to explain that the item will have secondary attachments at the top and bottom and uses the term “syringe.” At this point, the man notes that he has heard of the term and admits that he once had to blow a tube for a thermometer so he figures that Claire’s task can’t be much different from that.

While Claire is determined to have the syringe made, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Outlander in order to find out whether she really will be able to change history or if she will be thwarted once more.