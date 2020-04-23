Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In Snakeskin-Print Sports Bra And Matching Leggings

Venezuelan bikini model Georgina Mazzeo recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.8 million followers with a very stylish picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Thursday, April 23, Georgina could be seen rocking a very stylish snakeskin-print sports bra, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. That’s not all, but the ensemble also drew viewers’ attention towards her toned abs and taut stomach. She completed her attire with matching high-waist leggings and a pair of white socks.

Staying true to form, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She sported a pale orange shade of lipstick, coral blusher, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in a high ponytail for a sporty look and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simply by only opting for a red friendship bracelet.

For the picture, Georgina stood outdoors against the background of a house. To strike a pose, she slightly spread her legs, held her hair with one of her hands, and sexily gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she expressed her satisfaction with the sunny photoshoot. She also informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online sportswear retailer, Alo Yoga.

Within eight hours of posting, the snap garnered a whopping 71,000 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 600 messages to praise Georgina for her beauty and hotness.

“Omg, you are so perfect that it’s hard to believe that you are real!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, I love your body!! You are sizzling hot!” another user chimed in.

“You are the sexiest model on Instagram. That snakeskin outfit looks fire!” a third admirer remarked on the model’s ensemble.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower asked Georgina to marry him.

“Beautiful from head to toe. Be my wife!!!” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “definition of perfection,” “hottest,” and “my queen,” to let Georgina know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models, including Nina Serebrova, Dasha Mart, Bru Luccas, and Angeline Varona.

Those who follow Georgina on Instagram know that she never fails to impress her admirers with her incredible sense of style. Not long ago, she users with yet another sexy snap in which she rocked a revealing black dress, one that featured a plunging neckline.