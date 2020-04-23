Marlo Hampton Of ‘RHOA’ Says She Would Like To See Wendy Williams Join The Show’s Cast

Marlo Hampton thinks Wendy Williams would be a perfect addition to the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.

Hampton, who has been a friend of the show and has appeared on several seasons, recently spoke to Hollywood Life via Instagram live. She said during the interview that she could see Williams appearing in several scenes throughout the season and interacting with the cast. Current cast members for the Bravo series include NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

“Imagine our show with Wendy on it, oh my gosh,” Hampton said. “I think Wendy wants to come and play with us, I think she really likes to play with the girls.”

While Hampton would be more than welcoming of Williams becoming a housewife, her best friend on the show, Leakes, may have a problem with Williams being on her turf in Atlanta. Although they have been working on their friendship with one another since last year, Leakes and Williams have had several disagreements via social media. Most recently, the actress and the daytime talk show host faced a bump in the road of their friendship when Leakes attempted to FaceTime her while she was on Instagram live. Williams ignored Leakes on live, which caused Leakes to leave subliminal messages regarding the situation on social media. Hampton admitted during her interview that she isn’t sure if Williams and Leakes will recover from their latest fallout with one another, which took place earlier this month. She said the argument made Leakes “really upset,” especially since the argument came out on social media. If Williams did appear on the show before they reconcile, Leakes will have another enemy to add to her list. She is currently at odds with several cast members on the show, including her arch-nemesis, Kenya Moore.

Whether Williams and Leakes make amends before the upcoming season or not, Williams has expressed her contempt for the idea of becoming a housewife. She shared during her “Hot Topics” segment earlier this month that she has no interest in joining RHOA any time soon. While she was heard speaking to Leakes on the phone during Season 12, she said she adamantly told Leakes that she didn’t want her cameo appearance to be a permanent thing.

“Remember my appearance? One time!” Williams said, while pointing out that Leakes told her ahead of time that she was filming. “I made it very clear, I am not a Housewife. Sorry, my career is a bit … different … than being a Housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention.”

Season 12 of RHOA wrapped on Sunday, April 19. Fans of the series are anticipating the Season 12 reunion, which will be taped virtually due to COVID-19.