Donald Trump’s Reelection Chances May Suffer Due To Coronavirus Deaths Of Older Adults, Study Says

A study from the journal Administrative Theory & Praxis claims that Donald Trump‘s reelection chances may suffer due to mass deaths of older adults resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

According to the analysis, even if shelter-in-place orders remain in effect, the United States could see 11,000 more Republican deaths than Democrats in the 65 and older demographic in Michigan and North Carolina before the November election. In addition, if Pennsylvania were to return to social distancing in the absence of shelter-in-place, the researchers claim that 13,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the same group could die.

The study generated its conclusions using early fatality projections from CovidActNow.org. As noted by Politico, the predictions are “orders of magnitude higher” than deaths observed thus far in battleground states, which has caused skepticism of the findings.

Politico claims that Trump supporters tend to be heavier and older, which puts them at a higher risk of coronavirus lethality. In addition, smoking levels are reportedly higher in Republican states.

Andrew Johnson, the lead author of he analysis and a professor of management at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, spoke of the implications of the results in an interview.

“The pandemic is going to take a greater toll on the conservative electorate leading into this election — and that’s simply just a calculation of age,” he said.

“The virus is killing more older voters, and in many states that’s the key to a GOP victory.”

In response to skepticism about the magnitude of the projections, Johnson claims that easing of stay-at-home orders, as some Republican governors are set to do, could increase COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths.

As reported by CNN, polling across the last month suggests that Trump is losing ground in the battleground states — such as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — that allowed him to snatch a victory in 2016 by winning the Electoral College.

“Biden’s lead nationally in those polls has been consistently around six to or seven points, as it is now in those,” the analysis reads.

A recent survey from the Harvard Institute of Politics found that Biden is also leading Trump among younger voters age 18 to 29.

NEW: Harvard Institute of Politics survey finds Joe Biden leading Trump 60% to 30% among voters 18-29. Notably, that’s not much different than the 62% to 31% lead Bernie Sanders would have. pic.twitter.com/RgP6WribRy — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) April 23, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, a new Ipsos/Reuters poll shows Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. In addition, 48 percent of voters surveyed in the three battleground states said that the coronavirus is the most significant problem in their community. Conversely, just 15 percent and 12 percent said it’s the economy and healthcare, respectively.