Rapper Eve Wears Mask Outdoors & Tries To Influence Her Followers To Do The Same

The rapper Eve took to Instagram to try to educate fans on how they can try to protect themselves from the coronavirus, which has already killed thousands of people around the world.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a yellow short-sleeved blouse which she left open. Underneath she wore a crop top. Both items of clothing helped show off her signature paw tattoos on her chest. Eve accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and opted for no other visible accessories. The entertainer who is currently a panelist on The Talk is known for changing up her hairstyle. For this occasion, she sported dark straight hair. She wrapped a multicolored headband around the front of her head and put on a black mask that covered the bottom half of her face.

The “Who’s That Girl” songstress posed in front of a house covered in white and violet flowers. Eve was captured from the waist up and looked over to her left. She placed both arms beside her while social distancing herself away from people.

For her caption, Eve helped to explain to her followers on why wearing a mask is important.

“We know that social distancing is the most important thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19. The CDC now also recommends wearing homemade cloth masks when we leave the house for essential errands, in addition to continued practices like staying home and washing our hands,” she said.

“Those with low or no symptoms can still spread the virus, so masks help to reduce that unintentional transmission. I wear this mask so that I can protect my neighbors, pharmacists, and the frontline workers who are sacrificing every day to fight this disease,” she continued.

Eve expressed that it’s one way of saying thank you while keeping others safe.

She didn’t geotag her upload. However, according to Dazed, the “Gangsta Lovin'” chart-topper lives in London, United Kingdom.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 6,400 likes and over 90 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2 million followers.

Eve is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a turban during her quarantine. In honor of “National Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day,” Eve kept it comfy in a relatively low-cut pajama top. She added another layer and rocked a white cover-up over the top. She told fans she was filming an episode of The Talk from home.